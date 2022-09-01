Read full article on original website
A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student PoetDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Man Who Died at the Santa Fe Ski Basin Was a Well-Known Local Chef & ArtistDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe's Delayed Veteran Banners Will Go Up Next WeekDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling nearly $600K from firm
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a landscape architecture firm where she once worked. A Sept. 19 arraignment has been scheduled for 43-year-old Heather Barna. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Barna is facing felony charges of embezzlement […]
Woman charged for helping suspect in fatal Blakes Lotaburger robbery
The woman allegedly told police she was waiting for Martinez when she heard gunshots, and when he came back to the van, he admitted to shooting Garcia and demanded that she drive away. Urquijo allowed Martinez to stay at her home in Arroyo Seco until his girlfriend picked him up.
NMSP commercial vehicle operation results in 133 citations, 2 arrests
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A five-day commercial vehicle operation conducted by the New Mexico State Police in Taos and Española wrapped up at the end of August. Between August 22 and 26, state police inspected commercial vehicles, making sure they were in proper working order while going through northern New Mexico. According to an NMSP press […]
Renovation finished for historic Las Vegas building
Back in the day, before the Railroad District was boarded up, the Rawlins building was an important part of a vibrant downtown area. Now, Thomas Clayton wants to bring the vibrancy back by fixing up the building.
Zozobra: Burn, baby, burn!
Old Man Gloom went up in flames on Friday night at Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park. Thousands showed up to watch the show, which included a fire dancer, gloomies and fireworks. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Zozobra had a lot to answer for this year. On top of the fact we’re...
Santa Fe motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night following a crash with another vehicle in the area of Cerillos Road and Saint Michaels Drive. Santa Fe police responded to the scene just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say when they arrived, they located the motorcyclist, identified as John Pedroni, and determined he had died […]
Old Man Gloom goes up in flames once again
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Man Gloom once again went up in flames Friday evening taking everyone’s hardships and struggles with him. Thousands attended the 98th burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe. The 50-foot tall marionette was stuffed with things that go wrong in life like divorce papers and other personal notes. Each one hoping for […]
‘Free Bikes 4 Kidz’ Seeks Used Bicycles For Drop Off At IHM
The community is asked to donate used bikes 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Parish Hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3700 Canyon Road. Courtesy/FB4K. FB4K News:. Nonprofit Expects to Repair and Rehome 1,500 Bikes. New Mexico residents...
SFNF giving out free firewood permits
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest, along with the Carson National Forest announced Friday that districts hit the hardest by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will be issuing free personal-use firewood permits. People will be able to get up to give cords of dead and down timber. SFNF permits will be valid […]
PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
PHOTOS: Burning of Zozobra 2022
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme celebrates the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia, all leading up to the main event.
Phillip Chacon Released After Plea Deal
Former Española city councilor Phillip Chacon, 41, was released from custody Wednesday after serving more than two and a half cumulative years for a rash of violent charges in 2019 and 2020. In a plea agreement, Chacon received five years of supervised probation after his 10.5-year prison sentence was...
This New Mexico city only has 20 days of fresh water left
A record wildfire and monsoons contaminated much of the water system in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The city is testing a nearby lake for a few more months of water.
Shelter In Place In Effect As Of 12:30 P.M. At LAHS And IHM Catholic Church Due To Canyon Road Gas Leak
UPDATE: SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED AS OF 1 P.M. Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris has advised that as of 12:30 p.m. a shelter in place is in effect at Los Alamos High School, Gold Street Apartments and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church due to a gas leak on Canyon Road. Morris will advise when the shelter in place is lifted.
Community Invited To Help Pack Thousands Of Meals Sept. 17 To Help Alleviate Hunger In Northern New Mexico
The Rotary Club of Los Alamos invites the community to pack meals on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Bible Church to help alleviate hunger in Northern New Mexico. Volunteers may sign up for shifts at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080D4AA8A928AAFB6-rotary2 Courtesy photo. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Mark your calendars for Saturday,...
New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator
QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
Zozobra: What you need to know before heading out
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. This is a rain or shine event but the weather might force an earlier or later start to the festivities. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. but what out for road closures ahead of that. Bishops […]
Scattered evening storms ahead across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Labor Day weekend! Saturday will see the highest rain coverage for the area as a weak disturbance rotates around the ridge. So, cooler temperatures and scattered PM storms are likely, especially over the higher terrain north and west of the metro. Temps will reach the upper 80s to around 90° for Albuquerque, lower 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell. The hottest temperatures will generally be found across western NM. Near record heat continues for the northwest corner.
Clear skies brings chilly temps north overnight
Just like that the dry air is here and will instantly go to work on our nighttime lows. The change of pace started this afternoon with those bright, blue, sunny skies and much drier air from the north. Temperatures warmed rapidly after a somewhat chilly start for some. Albuquerque dipped to 58°, the coolest temp since late June! So a taste of fall is in the air. We’ll certainly feel like fall overnight tonight with clear skies and dry air in place. Lows will crash into the middle 30s for the Moreno Valley and middle 40s near Taos. After a relatively cool start Labor Day, we’ll quickly climb a solid 40° or so by the afternoon! Highs will rise to the lower 90s for the ABQ metro, upper 80s for Santa Fe, middle 90s for Farmington, and lower 90s for Roswell.
Lower Walls Make Better Neighbors
At the Village Council meeting on Aug. 23, councilors unanimously affirmed the wall-and-fence height ordinance. Now Corraleños and visitors will not fear having to drive through a tunnel from one end of the Village to the other and still can enjoy views that are more than glimpses along the way. The new ordinance’s Chapter 18 at (m)(1) states that for properties along Corrales Road, no solid fence exceeding four feet in height shall be constructed within the front setback line. Paragraph (2) says that open fencing, with at least 65 percent of the top being open, may be placed upon the four-foot solid wall/fence to a maximum height of six feet. This means, no more six-foot tall solid concrete block walls will be built along Corrales Road.
