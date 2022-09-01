ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

KRQE News 13

Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling nearly $600K from firm

SANTA FE, N.M.  (AP) — A Santa Fe woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a landscape architecture firm where she once worked. A Sept. 19 arraignment has been scheduled for 43-year-old Heather Barna. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Barna is facing felony charges of embezzlement […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Zozobra: Burn, baby, burn!

Old Man Gloom went up in flames on Friday night at Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park. Thousands showed up to watch the show, which included a fire dancer, gloomies and fireworks. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Zozobra had a lot to answer for this year. On top of the fact we’re...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night following a crash with another vehicle in the area of Cerillos Road and Saint Michaels Drive. Santa Fe police responded to the scene just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say when they arrived, they located the motorcyclist, identified as John Pedroni, and determined he had died […]
KRQE News 13

Old Man Gloom goes up in flames once again

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Man Gloom once again went up in flames Friday evening taking everyone’s hardships and struggles with him. Thousands attended the 98th burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe. The 50-foot tall marionette was stuffed with things that go wrong in life like divorce papers and other personal notes. Each one hoping for […]
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

‘Free Bikes 4 Kidz’ Seeks Used Bicycles For Drop Off At IHM

The community is asked to donate used bikes 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Parish Hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3700 Canyon Road. Courtesy/FB4K. FB4K News:. Nonprofit Expects to Repair and Rehome 1,500 Bikes. New Mexico residents...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

SFNF giving out free firewood permits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest, along with the Carson National Forest announced Friday that districts hit the hardest by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will be issuing free personal-use firewood permits. People will be able to get up to give cords of dead and down timber. SFNF permits will be valid […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Burning of Zozobra 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme celebrates the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia, all leading up to the main event.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Phillip Chacon Released After Plea Deal

Former Española city councilor Phillip Chacon, 41, was released from custody Wednesday after serving more than two and a half cumulative years for a rash of violent charges in 2019 and 2020. In a plea agreement, Chacon received five years of supervised probation after his 10.5-year prison sentence was...
losalamosreporter.com

Shelter In Place In Effect As Of 12:30 P.M. At LAHS And IHM Catholic Church Due To Canyon Road Gas Leak

UPDATE: SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED AS OF 1 P.M. Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris has advised that as of 12:30 p.m. a shelter in place is in effect at Los Alamos High School, Gold Street Apartments and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church due to a gas leak on Canyon Road. Morris will advise when the shelter in place is lifted.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Community Invited To Help Pack Thousands Of Meals Sept. 17 To Help Alleviate Hunger In Northern New Mexico

The Rotary Club of Los Alamos invites the community to pack meals on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Bible Church to help alleviate hunger in Northern New Mexico. Volunteers may sign up for shifts at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080D4AA8A928AAFB6-rotary2 Courtesy photo. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Mark your calendars for Saturday,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
QUESTA, NM
KRQE News 13

Zozobra: What you need to know before heading out

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. This is a rain or shine event but the weather might force an earlier or later start to the festivities. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. but what out for road closures ahead of that. Bishops […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered evening storms ahead across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Labor Day weekend! Saturday will see the highest rain coverage for the area as a weak disturbance rotates around the ridge. So, cooler temperatures and scattered PM storms are likely, especially over the higher terrain north and west of the metro. Temps will reach the upper 80s to around 90° for Albuquerque, lower 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell. The hottest temperatures will generally be found across western NM. Near record heat continues for the northwest corner.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clear skies brings chilly temps north overnight

Just like that the dry air is here and will instantly go to work on our nighttime lows. The change of pace started this afternoon with those bright, blue, sunny skies and much drier air from the north. Temperatures warmed rapidly after a somewhat chilly start for some. Albuquerque dipped to 58°, the coolest temp since late June! So a taste of fall is in the air. We’ll certainly feel like fall overnight tonight with clear skies and dry air in place. Lows will crash into the middle 30s for the Moreno Valley and middle 40s near Taos. After a relatively cool start Labor Day, we’ll quickly climb a solid 40° or so by the afternoon! Highs will rise to the lower 90s for the ABQ metro, upper 80s for Santa Fe, middle 90s for Farmington, and lower 90s for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
corralescomment.com

Lower Walls Make Better Neighbors

At the Village Council meeting on Aug. 23, councilors unanimously affirmed the wall-and-fence height ordinance. Now Corraleños and visitors will not fear having to drive through a tunnel from one end of the Village to the other and still can enjoy views that are more than glimpses along the way. The new ordinance’s Chapter 18 at (m)(1) states that for properties along Corrales Road, no solid fence exceeding four feet in height shall be constructed within the front setback line. Paragraph (2) says that open fencing, with at least 65 percent of the top being open, may be placed upon the four-foot solid wall/fence to a maximum height of six feet. This means, no more six-foot tall solid concrete block walls will be built along Corrales Road.
CORRALES, NM

