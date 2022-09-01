Just like that the dry air is here and will instantly go to work on our nighttime lows. The change of pace started this afternoon with those bright, blue, sunny skies and much drier air from the north. Temperatures warmed rapidly after a somewhat chilly start for some. Albuquerque dipped to 58°, the coolest temp since late June! So a taste of fall is in the air. We’ll certainly feel like fall overnight tonight with clear skies and dry air in place. Lows will crash into the middle 30s for the Moreno Valley and middle 40s near Taos. After a relatively cool start Labor Day, we’ll quickly climb a solid 40° or so by the afternoon! Highs will rise to the lower 90s for the ABQ metro, upper 80s for Santa Fe, middle 90s for Farmington, and lower 90s for Roswell.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO