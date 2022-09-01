Although many might argue the fight isn’t pay per view worthy, there’s no doubt Sunday’s Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz scrap – which will indeed be broadcast live on Fox pay per view – represents an interesting matchup between two high level heavies. Both Ruiz and Ortiz are at points in their respective careers where they can’t afford another high profile loss. What’s more, both men are hungry to get back, really back, into the world title race. Perhaps most importantly, however, is the fact both men are fun to watch fight. This weekend’s bout might not be a must see event for casual fans, but it may well prove to be entertaining nonetheless.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO