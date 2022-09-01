Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford says he’ll go up to 154 to fight Jermell Charlo if no Spence fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is ready & willing to move up to 154 to challenge undisputed champion Jermell Charlo for his four belts if his fight against IBF/WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Errol Spence Jr fails to pan out. Crawford (38-0,29 KOs) doesn’t have a lot of well-paying options if he...
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win
Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
MMA Fighting
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights
Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
SkySports
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua the chance to fight this year: ‘Let me know if you’re interested,’ Fury tells AJ
Tyson Fury has publicly called for a fight with Anthony Joshua, and offered the former champion the chance to box this year. Talks had begun to match Fury, the WBC titlist, with Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainain who beat Joshua last month to defend the unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts, in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
Boxing Scene
Earnie Shavers – I Did The Punching
‘The Acorn’ has gone. We are losing boxing royalty. The heavyweights of the 1970s arguably represented the very best the sport has seen. Great champions, fighting each other, once, twice, three times, winning, losing, drawing and confirming one another’s greatness with each battle, every war, every wonderful demonstration of this, the finest but most brutal art.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Benavidez Sr. furious at Canelo for not fighting his son, David
By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr sounds like he’s ready to be put in a straightjacket over his anger at Canelo Alvarez for choosing not to fight his talented son, former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. This week, Benavidez Sr got some bad news after Canelo informed...
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and Conor McGregor is impressed (Video)
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and it’s kind of impressive. The Facebook frontman is actually not too bad at MMA based on a recent video of him training. In the video, Mark Zuckerberg is seen in MMA gloves and shin pads trading shots with a partner and even going to the ground and securing an armbar from the bottom.
Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr explains why he couldn’t KO Luis Ortiz
By Adam Baskin: Andy Ruiz Jr’s explanation for why he couldn’t knock out Luis Ortiz last Sunday night is he was worried about getting clipped by one of his big shots. Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) felt that the 43-year-old Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) was dangerous each time he hurt him, and he didn’t want to take any chances. Additionally, Ruiz says he was worried about gassing out, as he hadn’t fought in 16 months coming into the fight against Ortiz.
Boxing Insider
Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz Preview
Although many might argue the fight isn’t pay per view worthy, there’s no doubt Sunday’s Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz scrap – which will indeed be broadcast live on Fox pay per view – represents an interesting matchup between two high level heavies. Both Ruiz and Ortiz are at points in their respective careers where they can’t afford another high profile loss. What’s more, both men are hungry to get back, really back, into the world title race. Perhaps most importantly, however, is the fact both men are fun to watch fight. This weekend’s bout might not be a must see event for casual fans, but it may well prove to be entertaining nonetheless.
TMZ.com
Nate Diaz Applying For License, Launching MMA, Boxing, BJJ Fight Promotion
Nate Diaz has a huge fight next weekend, but the scrap with Khamzat Chimaev isn't stopping the superstar from Stockton from launching his very own fight promotion, Real Fight, Inc. TMZ Sports is told 37-year-old Nate, one of the most popular fighters in the world, will apply to become a...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: My Instructions From Eddy Reynoso Are To Make The Bivol Rematch
Dmitry Bivol remains the top target next spring for Canelo Alvarez, according to Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the promoter of the Mexican superstar and current undisputed champion at 168, indicated recently that he had “instructions” from Alvarez’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso to schedule a rematch with the Russian light heavyweight champion, presumably for May 2023.
Tyson Fury gives boxing update after Clash at the Castle
Tyson Fury while appearing at WWE’s “Clash at the Castle” announced his opponent will be named next week. WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1) is in the news again, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. He has retired and unretired quite a few times and, lately, called for a fight with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0) to be signed within seven days. On Thursday, Fury announced he would be ringside at WWE’s “Clash at the Castle” event, which was held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, earlier today. Specifically, he would be on hand to watch Scotland’s Drew McIntyre go up against the undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns.
Boxing Scene
Charles Martin Stops Devin Vargas In Fourth Round on Ruiz-Ortiz Undercard
Charles Martin was a punch or two away in his last fight from headlining Sunday’s show. Instead, the former IBF heavyweight titlist was reduced to appearing well off-TV but making the most of the opportunity in a fourth-round stoppage of Toledo’s Devin Vargas. An accumulation of punishment forced referee Jerry Cantu to halt the contest at 1:59 of round four in their heavyweight preliminary bout Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)
Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
