Tesla China has been rockin’ and rollin’ since the Shanghai factory reopened earlier this spring after being closed down along with several other manufacturing plants due to Covid-19. China’s covid-related shutdowns were pretty painful for its local economy, and residents, and affected the global supply chain. However, Tesla has proven to be pretty resilient when facing challenges and despite the claims of woes by critics, Tesla’s proving to be unstoppable.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO