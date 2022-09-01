Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Setback Against Arkansas
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - FGCU Volleyball suffers a 3-0 setback against Arkansas to close out the Colorado State Invitational Saturday. FGCU now drops to 4-2 on the season with back-to-back losses. The Eagles lost to Colorado State 3-1 late on Friday night, but the Green and Blue opened the invitational with a 3-0 sweep of Alabama State.
fgcuathletics.com
Late Goal Lifts Eagles Past FAU
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team got a late goal from senior Grace Paradis (Kingston, N.H./Sanborn HS/St. John's) to take down Florida Atlantic, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Pickering Field. Paradis just got her head on the ball in the 89th minute as the Eagles improved to 2-3 while the Owls fall to 2-2-2. "Phenomenal result for us," said head coach Jim Blankenship. "We haven't gotten the results we've wanted, but I've been telling them to stay focused and that we are getting better each game. FAU is the best team we've played so far and our defense played great and we got rewarded for it at the end."
fgcuathletics.com
Osman Humeida Wins UCF Invitational and Leads Team To Third-Place Finish
ORLANDO, Fla. – Grad student Osman Humeida (South Riding, Va./Freedom HS/Virginia Tech) took the individual title at the UCF Invitational and helped the FGCU men's cross country team to a third place overall finish in the highly competitive meet. The Virginia native stopped the clock in 15:32.1 a full 12 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Josh Stern from Florida.
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles To Face Arkansas Saturday To Close Out Colorado State Invitational
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - FGCU Volleyball has its second Power Five opportunity of the season Saturday as it closes out the Colorado State Invitational. The Eagles are set to face SEC foe Arkansas at 1 p.m. (ET). FGCU is 2-7 all-time against the SEC. The Eagles have wins over both...
Comments / 0