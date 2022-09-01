FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team got a late goal from senior Grace Paradis (Kingston, N.H./Sanborn HS/St. John's) to take down Florida Atlantic, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Pickering Field. Paradis just got her head on the ball in the 89th minute as the Eagles improved to 2-3 while the Owls fall to 2-2-2. "Phenomenal result for us," said head coach Jim Blankenship. "We haven't gotten the results we've wanted, but I've been telling them to stay focused and that we are getting better each game. FAU is the best team we've played so far and our defense played great and we got rewarded for it at the end."

