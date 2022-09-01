ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NJ Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash4Life

02-15-26-50-54, Cash Ball: 3

(two, fifteen, twenty-six, fifty, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Double Play

11-14-31-34-39-45

(eleven, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Pick 6 Lotto

08-18-19-22-38-45

(eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $5,100,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000

Pick 3

1-2-3, Fireball: 6

(one, two, three; Fireball: six)

Pick 4

5-4-0-4, Fireball: 6

(five, four, zero, four; Fireball: six)

Cash 5

10-17-20-23-24, Xtra: 3

(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $419,000

Midday Pick 3

2-5-5, Fireball: 4

(two, five, five; Fireball: four)

Midday Pick 4

8-0-2-2, Fireball: 4

(eight, zero, two, two; Fireball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

