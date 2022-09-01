ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Judge rules for photographer challenging gay rights law

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal district court has ruled in favor of a Kentucky wedding photographer who challenged a Louisville ordinance banning businesses from discriminating against gay customers.

U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Beaton on Tuesday granted a request by Chelsey Nelson for an injunction against the city’s ordinance, the Courier Journal reported. The order said the city could not use the law to compel her to photograph same-sex weddings or “otherwise express messages inconsistent with Nelson’s beliefs.”

Nelson sued Louisville city officials in 2019 - arguing that the city’s so-called fairness ordinance violated the First Amendment because it could force her to take on same-sex wedding assignments, which she opposes due to her religious beliefs. The Louisville ordinance prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public accommodations and employment.

Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Bryan Neihart said in the statement Wednesday that he was happy with the court’s decision.

“We’re pleased the court agreed that the city violated Chelsey’s First Amendment rights. The court’s decision sends a clear and necessary message to every Kentuckian — and American — that each of us is free to speak and work according to our deeply held beliefs,” Neihart said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement that he disagreed with the court’s ruling and that city officials would likely appeal.

“We are a city of compassion and we appreciate the many ways our LGBTQ+ family contributes to our diverse community,” Fischer said. “Louisville Metro Government will continue to enforce to the fullest extent possible its ordinance prohibiting anti-discriminatory practices and will fight against discrimination in any form.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Court: Meta violated Washington state campaign finance law

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge ruled on Friday that Facebook owner Meta repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington campaign-finance law, and must pay penalties, the Washington state Attorney General’s Office said. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office said the penalties will be determined at a later date and that the court also denied Meta’s effort to invalidate Washington’s law on political ad transparency. The oral ruling happened during a hearing before King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North, The Seattle Times reported. In a statement, Ferguson said his office defeated Facebook’s “cynical attempt” to gut Washington’s campaign-finance transparency law.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Monday granted his request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and also temporarily halted the Justice Department’s own use of the records for investigative purposes. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon authorizes an outside legal expert to review the records taken during the Aug. 8 search and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Some of those records...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
The Associated Press

Biden visits key swing states as midterm crunch time begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail to boost Democrats as crunch time ahead of the midterm elections kicked off, visiting the swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to mark Labor Day with trade unionists he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America. Everybody knows that,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee. “But unions built the middle class.” Later Monday, he was flying to Pittsburgh — returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a week and just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally in the state. Trump spoke Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton, where Biden was born. The president made his own Wilkes-Barre trip last week to discuss increasing funding for police, decry GOP criticism of the FBI after the raid on Trump’s Florida estate and to argue that new, bipartisan gun safety measures can help reduce violent crime.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state’s open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity. The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy