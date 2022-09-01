ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State's revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. The top-five opening matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus...
3 players unavailable for Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will only be without three players in the season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night with one game-time decision. The unavailable list include cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, linebacker Mitchell Melton and running back Evan Pryor. Pryor, who was slotted to be the Buckeyes' No. 3...
