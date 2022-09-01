ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, OK

guthrienewspage.com

Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
TULSA, OK
Cushing, OK
Oklahoma State
kaynewscow.com

Water line break reported at Union and Hartford

PONCA CITY — Crews are working to locate lines before starting repairs on a water main break at the intersection of Union and Hartford. Information on when repairs will start, how long it will take, and how water service will be affected is not known at this time.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

The school has a tunnel under Grand?

Body Sometimes interesting elements of a town’s history can literally be beneath one’s feet. Some have never seen it, other have only heard rumors, and still others are acutely aware of the tunnel that runs underneath Grand Ave. between the Ponca City Public Schools Administration Building and East Middle School.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
TULSA, OK
