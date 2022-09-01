Read full article on original website
guthrienewspage.com
Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
KOCO
Finding enough substitute teachers remains a challenge for school districts
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma schools that already don’t have enough teachers are now struggling to find substitutes to step in when teachers are out. But there’s a big difference among districts in what they pay subs. Some districts say they have better fill-in rates compared to last...
kaynewscow.com
Water line break reported at Union and Hartford
PONCA CITY — Crews are working to locate lines before starting repairs on a water main break at the intersection of Union and Hartford. Information on when repairs will start, how long it will take, and how water service will be affected is not known at this time.
Ponca City News
The school has a tunnel under Grand?
Body Sometimes interesting elements of a town’s history can literally be beneath one’s feet. Some have never seen it, other have only heard rumors, and still others are acutely aware of the tunnel that runs underneath Grand Ave. between the Ponca City Public Schools Administration Building and East Middle School.
Four-year-old boy involved in Pryor crash dies from his injuries, family says
TULSA, Okla. — A four-year-old boy who was involved in a car accident in Pryor last week has died from his injuries, his family said on Sunday. Sevyn Nelson, 4, died on Saturday at a Tulsa hospital, a family spokesperson told FOX23. Three other children and the children’s mother were also involved in the crash on Aug. 30.
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
Free Landfill Day coming for Oklahoma City customers
If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
KTUL
Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is opening new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
FOX23 investigates why collections boxes at Tulsa post offices remain closed
TULSA, Okla. — After getting several tips, FOX23 is investigating what’s going on at post offices in Tulsa. Typically, you can drive through and drop your mail in blue collection boxes, but there are three Tulsa locations where you can no longer do that. Near 71st and Lewis,...
‘We had no indication someone intentionally set the fire,’ fire marshals inch closer to cause of facility fire
State Fire Marshals said they believe someone had something to do with the cause of the Chickasha Facility Fire.
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
Tulsa police looking for missing man with limited mental capacity
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a man with a limited mental capacity who could be in danger. Tryeyon Hurt, 22, was last seen in the area of 3169 East 49th Street in Tulsa on Saturday night, Tulsa police said. Hurt was wearing a grey short sleeved...
At Least 3 Injured Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie
At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials open new lanes over Keetonville Hill
Those driving between Claremore and Owasso took a different turn Thursday morning after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation opened up the new four-lane highway over the top of Keetonville Hill. T.J. Gerlach with the transportation department said the new road is part of ODOT's ongoing project to help make the...
Oklahoma football: Realignment has ruined one OU rivalry and soon may shutter another
The musical chairs game, otherwise known as conference realignment, is creating further division between the haves and the have-nots in college football and changing many of the things that fans of all allegiances, including Oklahoma football fans, once held near and dear. There are no geographical boundaries anymore. The Big...
