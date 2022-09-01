ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Infant bath seats recalled over drowning hazard

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gT1dw_0heLKuA500

HOCKESSIN, Del. ( WXIN ) — A company is recalling infant bath seats sold on Amazon.com because they fail to meet federal safety standards.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the recall involves bath seats sold by Yuboloo from May 2021 through November 2021. So far, no incidents have been reported.

The seats are being recalled because they don’t comply with federal safety standards, including requirements for stability and leg openings. They can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Strollers recalled after child’s fingertip amputated

The recalled bath seats are made of molded plastic in a navy blue and orange color combination. The COSC said they have suction cups on the bottom. The bath seats have a plastic seat back, flat base, and t-shaped handle. “Baby Bath Seat, X002TS8NDN and Made in China” is printed on the packaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6qz2_0heLKuA500
Recalled Yuboloo infant bath seat (Photo courtesy of CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled bath seat should stop using it and contact Yuboloo for a pre-paid label to return it. A full refund will be issued once the bath seat is returned.

You can contact Yuboloo by email at suiwenlu1009@sina.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Consumer Goods#Strollers#The Recall#Cosc#Vehicles#Amazon Com#Cpsc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
KLFY News 10

1st and Ten: High School Football scores – Week One Thursday

Thursday, High School football got the regular season underway. Here are scores from the night’s action: Notre Dame 21 – Southside 13 Rayne 39 – Beau Chene 0 Northwest 21 – Northside 15 Lafayette 56 – H.L. Bourgeois 7 Highland Baptist 20 – Houma Christian 14 Sulphur 42 – Washington Marion 8 You can catch […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy