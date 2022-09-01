Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Related
morristowngreen.com
Mystery solved? Archaeologists did into Morristown’s Acorn Hall
Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend and I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This...
boozyburbs.com
NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey
Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey
One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town
One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
NJ mall gets mobbed during grand opening of YouTube star’s burger joint
EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream mega mall never looked so packed. A crowd of close to 10,000 people descended on the troubled retail and entertainment complex on Sunday for the grand opening of the first-ever MrBeast Burger. If you don't know who MrBeast is, you're probably not one...
Fire Destroys West Milford Family's Home
A West Milford family expressed gratitude to firefighters who doused a Labor Day weekend blaze that blew through their home. A resident had to be treated for smoke inhalation following the fire, which ignited on the porch of the Echo Lane home Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3, responders said. "We can’t...
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say
A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
Fire damages West Orange home and 2 vehicles
A spokesperson tells News 12 that one person is being treated for smoke inhalation.
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: MrBeast Burger, East Rutherford, NJ
MrBeast, the popular YouTube personality, has opened the first ever physical location of his virtual restaurant MrBeast Burger (Visit Site) in East Rutherford. In its first incarnation as a delivery-only restaurant brand, MrBeast Burger became the most downloaded app on iTunes and Google Play and landed in the top 5 most popular Google searches worldwide.
Lodi St. Joseph’s Feast Begins, Expect Travel Delays
LODI, NJ – The annual St. Joseph Feast has begun and Lodi police are advising...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
wrnjradio.com
3 injured, 2 seriously, after car hits tree in Sussex County
GREEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Saturday afternoon crash in Sussex County left three people injured, including two in serious condition, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 2:49 p.m. at the intersection of Muller Road and County Road 519 in...
Plan to turn food scraps into compost near homes draws packed house
A proposal to start a business turning food scraps into compost in Warren County is generating concern from neighbors over truck traffic and potential odors. The plan from Vivaria Ecologics LLC for a 42-acre property along Blau Road in Mansfield Township went before the county Solid Waste Advisory Council on Thursday night, drawing a standing-room-only crowd of about 75 people.
hudsontv.com
Severe Weather Predicted For Hudson County On Monday Overnight
Hudson County…get ready for some rain..lots of rain overnight. According to the National Weather Service, as much as two to four inches of rain may fall tonight into Tuesday, causing flash flooding in areas prone to it. The severe weather and flash flood watch begins at 5 pm and...
Comments / 0