The 9 Best Glamping Tents for Those Who Want To Camp Very, Very Comfortably
Camping is a lot of things: relaxing. Inspiring. Empowering. That said, it's not exactly, well, glamorous. Something about sleeping on the forest floor after you haven't showered for a couple of days doesn't scream "luxury," but the best glamping tents on the market can make you feel like you're adding just a little bit of indulgence to an epic night under the stars.
Hydro Flask Just Released a Limited Edition Collection With Vans, and We Love Its Special Feature
Hydro Flask, the internet-beloved water bottle brand, rarely releases collaborations. But when it does, you can count on the collection being good. And on September 1, they dropped a new line in collaboration with popular skater brand, Vans. What makes this collection so special, exactly? The newest drop fuses design elements of Vans iconic shoes with the sleek and functional Hydro Flask bottles. And we're adding several to cart—because how cool is that?
The Citizenry’s Dreamy, Eco-Friendly Bedding Is All 25% Off, Just in Time To Create a Cozy Fall Retreat
Cozy lovers, rejoice—it's Labor Day weekend. While summer lovers are in mourning, autumn babies are celebrating the highly-anticipated transition to fall. Bathing suits turn into warm flannels, beach towels turn into throw blankets, and days in the sun turn into crisp nights curled on the couch. Yes. Given the...
6 Healthy Back-To-School Snacks on Amazon an RD Says You’ll Want To Pack for Yourself, Too
Have you ever experienced the summer Sunday scaries? We certainly have—especially as the start of school season quickly approaches and lazy warm weather days come to an end. Whether we’re ready or not, this time of year tends to involve gearing up for long hours spent away from home—this might mean cramming for classes, packing lunch boxes, and stocking up on school supplies... all while trying to squeeze in the occasional hot girl walk (because, sanity).
The One Product From The Ordinary a Dermatologist Always Recommends Is Perfect for Evening Out End-of-Summer Discoloration
The Ordinary is known for its accessibly priced, single-ingredient skin-care products. From pure hyaluronic acid to varying strengths of vitamin C, The Ordinary's formulas are great for anyone looking to use a single active to address one specific concern. Out of all of the brand's offerings (many of which have earned thousands of five-star reviews on Sephora's website), Dendy Engleman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, can't stop recommending its azelaic acid cream.
