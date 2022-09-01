Read full article on original website
Arts+ invites community to preview new Studio 345 space
CHARLOTTE – Arts+ invites the community to preview the new brick-and-mortar home of Studio 345, the longtime free youth development program for high school students who live in Mecklenburg County. The free event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. It will be a celebration of growth,...
Thousands attend return of Matthews Alive Festival after cancellation two years in a row
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Alive Festival was in full swing Labor Day weekend, returning after it was canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19 concerns. The four-day festival is a staple event for the Matthews community, and in 2019, an estimated 150,000 people attended the festival.
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
Bradford pear exchanges planned for Matthews and Monroe
CHARLOTTE - North Carolina residents can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events in Matthews on Oct. 15 and in Monroe on Oct. 22. Bradford Pear Bounty NC is a partnership between North Carolina...
Recapping Friday night’s high school football action around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nationally ranked South Pointe hosted Mallard Creek, South Meck takes on East Meck, and Providence Day battles Charlotte Catholic in this week’s high school football slate.
Outage near Lake Wylie knocks out power to almost 5K
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An outage near Lake Wylie knocked out power to almost 5,000 customers on Sunday, Duke Energy said. According to its website, the outage was expected to last until around 3 p.m. and said the outage was caused by equipment that had gone offline. It is unclear how exactly it […]
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Construction crew misses out on free party by local restaurant
"They're not done, so no party for the construction crew!"
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is giving away 20,000 free laptops — learn how to apply
MeckTech applications opened on September 1, 2022 for fall distributions and will reopen in early 2023 for any remaining devices until all laptops have been distributed. Through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free and includes a preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up.
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
Charlotte woman wins nearly $400,000 jackpot using Online Play
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play that turned into a $388,927 jackpot win. Heather Malo, 48, said she found about the win when she saw a notification email that looked a little different. Once she realized she had hit the jackpot,...
First Alert issued for Labor Day with chances for heavy rain in the forecast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Periods of heavy rain will be possible west of Charlotte through Labor Day. For Charlotte and areas south of I-40 there will be pockets scattered of showers and a few thunderstorms. Labor Day First Alert: Showers likely, cooler temperatures. Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of...
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 26-Sept. 1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:. • Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 85.5. Violations include: Unwashed broccoli was over ready-to-eat sesame chicken in walk-in; ice machine needed cleaning; tubs of lo mein and ribs cooled from night prior weren’t cold enough; sushi rice didn’t have a label with discard time; and flies and gnats were in kitchen area. ]
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts
The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
