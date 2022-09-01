40th Leadership Marion, West Virginia, class kicks off seminars with historic tour of county

Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Reynolds Hall, West Virginia University's newest building, officially opens
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Reynolds Hall, the future of business education at West Virginia University, officially opened Aug. 26 with a ribbon cutting and grand opening. Alumni, current students, former deans, former university presidents, current and past faculty and others gathered at the 186,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building and new home of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics.
WVNews
Outdoor development community leader joins WVU collaborative
MORGANTOWN — The Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative at West Virginia University is poised to broaden its efforts to develop outdoor infrastructure with the help of a change agent who’s fired up about the collaborative’s work. Andy Williamson, the newly minted director of outdoor...
WVNews
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
WVNews
Rodney Stemple
EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Lewis County doctor raising awareness on emergency response
WESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Robert Snuffer, Emergency Room and Trauma Director at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Medical Director for the Gilmer/Lewis/Upshur counties Emergency Medical Squads, has two important projects underway to raise funds and awareness for emergency response. The first is to create trauma response kits...
WVNews
Dennis Lee Godfrey
CLARKSBURG- Dennis Lee Godfrey 68 of Weston, WV passed away on September 2, 2022 at Mon Hospital in Morganton, WV after a long illness. Dennis was born in Weston, WV on September 19, 1953, the son of the late Lane and Mary Godfrey. In addition to his parents, He was...
WVNews
WVU's Donaldson, GSU's Miller honored by conferences; WVU women earn top-25 win; WVU men return home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s CJ Donaldson has been named the Big 12 newcomer of the week. In the first game of his collegiate career, Donaldson scored his first touchdown on a 5-yard rush in the third quarter against No. 17 Pitt.
WVNews
Rob Snuffer, D.O.
WESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Robert Snuffer, Emergency Room and Trauma Director at Mon Health Stonewa…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Harold R. 'Petie' Gregory
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold R. “Petie” Gregory, 58, of Shinnston passed away on Satu…
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Albert Wright hopes to make care more affordable, accessible through Peak Health
Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine, wants Peak Health to become the iPhone of health insurance providers. Just like the iPhone replaced countless devices — the landline phone, the camera, the MP3 player, the pedometer — Peak Health aims to replace many of the variables crowding the modern health care landscape with one streamlined system, Wright said.
WVNews
Donaldson receives Big 12 weekly award
West Virginia's freshman running back C.J. Donaldson, who ran for 125 yards against Pitt in his college debut last Thursday, was named the Big 12's newcomer of the week. A true freshman from Miami, Florida, Donaldson scored his first touchdown on a five-yard rush in the third quarter against No. 17 Pitt. His first career carry went for 44 yards and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries. Donaldson is the first Mountaineer to rush for 100 yards in his collegiate debut since Martell Pettaway on Nov. 26, 2016, at Iowa State. The freshman also blocked a punt in the third quarter, West Virginia's first since Logan Thimons on Sept. 14, 2019, against NC State.
WVNews
Cleota Bayless
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Cleota Bayless, 94, of Weston, went on to meet her Lord on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 in WV Caring Hospice Center of Elkins, WV. She was born in Dutch, WV, on July 27th, 1928: daughter of the late Peter Johnson and Lula (Wine) Johnson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
West Virginia University Research Corp. awarded over $1.4M to develop hydrogen production system
The West Virginia University Research Corporation is set to receive nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for the development of a new system for producing hydrogen for use in fuel cells. The funding was recently awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy as part of a broader effort to advance...
WVNews
WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors
West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
WVNews
WVU Football Lee Kpogba Fumble Recovery
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Brewster's dramatic goal caps strong road weekend for No. 21 WVU
There was nothing “free” about Jordan Brewster’s late free kick winner for No. 21 West Virginia against No. 25 Samford at Auburn on Sunday. Brewster’s shot from a few steps behind midfield went all the way through to give the Mountaineers a dramatic 89th-minute victory.
WVNews
Phyllis “Jean” Craig
JANE LEW- Phyllis “Jean” Craig, 94, of Walkersville, passed away on September 1, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. Jean was born in Calvin, WV, on March 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Harry Baker and Pearl Flanagan Baker. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by one daughter, Lavaughn Queen; one daughter-in-law, Patty Sue Craig; and three siblings: Grace Bosley, Gertrude Curry, and Carl Baker.
WVNews
Thomason, Reep net Athlete of the Week honors with rivalry success
Brayden Thomason’s ability to excel in two sports was on display in a big way on Thursday and Friday. The Robert C. Byrd standout scored the game-winning goal with 11:09 left in the second half against rival Bridgeport and also scored the Eagles’ first goal in the 3-2 final after the Tribe had taken the lead.
WVNews
Three key moments went against the Mountaineers
If you’re a West Virginia fan who felt dejected after the Mountaineers’ 38-31 loss to Pitt in the first playing of the “Backyard Brawl” in 11 years, imagine how WVU head coach Neal Brown felt in the moments following the heartbreaking season opener. Months of preparation....
Comments / 0