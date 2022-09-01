40th Leadership Marion, West Virginia, class kicks off seminars with historic tour of county

West Virginia's freshman running back C.J. Donaldson, who ran for 125 yards against Pitt in his college debut last Thursday, was named the Big 12's newcomer of the week. A true freshman from Miami, Florida, Donaldson scored his first touchdown on a five-yard rush in the third quarter against No. 17 Pitt. His first career carry went for 44 yards and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries. Donaldson is the first Mountaineer to rush for 100 yards in his collegiate debut since Martell Pettaway on Nov. 26, 2016, at Iowa State. The freshman also blocked a punt in the third quarter, West Virginia's first since Logan Thimons on Sept. 14, 2019, against NC State.

