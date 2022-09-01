The Los Angeles Dodgers placed David Price on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to left wrist inflammation, but there is optimism it won’t end his season. Price said he has been dealing with the wrist issue for a couple of weeks and it finally got to the point where he needed to stop throwing to give it time to heal. The 37-year-old hasn’t thrown in the last few days and will remain shut down for another four to five days.

