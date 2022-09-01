ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dodgerblue.com

USC Trojans Celebrate Dodgers Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully

The USC Trojans got off to a successful start under new head football coach Lincoln Riley as they cruised to a dominant 66-14 win over the Rice Owls in the season opener. While Trojans fans had plenty to cheer for during the game, the university recognized late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully on the video board before kickoff. USC was among the countless institutions, professional athletes, celebrities and fans to celebrate the Hall of Famer after he passed away in August.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Not Ruling Out Return In 2023

Worst fears were realized in late August when Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery while also having his right flexor tendon repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache to bring an end to his 2022 season. Although Tommy John comes with a prolonged recovery period, the 28-year-old has not ruled...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers’ MLB Record Streak Snapped In Loss To Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers returned from their road trip with a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the series opener, marking their first time dropping three in a row since being swept by the San Francisco Giants from June 10-12. According to STATS LLC, it also ended the...
dodgerblue.com

Justin & Kourtney Turner Hit Stride With 2022 Turner Trot 5K

Looking to build off success from a virtual Turner Trot 5K to benefit the Justin Turner Foundation, the event returned this year with an in-person option as well. Justin and Kourtney Turner greeted participants at Dodger Stadium as the sun began to rise, and ended the morning with them at a finisher festival on the Los Angeles Dream Center campus.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: David Price Hopes To Be Ready For Postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed David Price on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to left wrist inflammation, but there is optimism it won’t end his season. Price said he has been dealing with the wrist issue for a couple of weeks and it finally got to the point where he needed to stop throwing to give it time to heal. The 37-year-old hasn’t thrown in the last few days and will remain shut down for another four to five days.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Resumes Throwing After Encouraging MRI

When the Los Angeles Dodgers placed Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm tightness on Aug. 29, they believed it would be a brief stint. The expectation was he would only miss two starts and they decided not to have him undergo an MRI. By Thursday, Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t progressing the way they hoped, so they scheduled an MRI on Friday for the right-hander once they returned from a road trip.
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dustin May Allows 2 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Padres

Dustin May labored through his worst start since returning from Tommy John surgery and it resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers suffering a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the opener of a six-game homestand. The three-game losing streak is the Dodgers’ first since June 10-12, when they were swept by the San Francisco Giants.
