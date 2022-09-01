Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Dave Roberts: Miguel Vargas Could Be In ‘Conversation’ For Spot On Dodgers Postseason Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a series of moves ahead of their series finale against the New York Mets on Thursday, activating Clayton Kershaw off the 15-day injured list and recalling Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City. For Vargas, it marks his second time up with L.A. this season after...
Mookie Betts Mic’d UP: Juan Soto’s Plate Discipline, Dodgers Teammates In Need Of Makeover & More Highlights
Mookie Betts was mic’d up for the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast of the series finale between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, which made for an entertaining discussion with Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez during the fifth inning. The Dodgers had just put together a five-run...
USC Trojans Celebrate Dodgers Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully
The USC Trojans got off to a successful start under new head football coach Lincoln Riley as they cruised to a dominant 66-14 win over the Rice Owls in the season opener. While Trojans fans had plenty to cheer for during the game, the university recognized late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully on the video board before kickoff. USC was among the countless institutions, professional athletes, celebrities and fans to celebrate the Hall of Famer after he passed away in August.
Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Not Ruling Out Return In 2023
Worst fears were realized in late August when Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery while also having his right flexor tendon repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache to bring an end to his 2022 season. Although Tommy John comes with a prolonged recovery period, the 28-year-old has not ruled...
Dave Roberts, Justin Turner Surprised Dodgers & Padres Were Warned
Dustin May and Yu Darvish each hit two batters on Friday night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were both warned after Will Smith took a fastball off his left arm in the sixth inning. “Letter of the law, how they’re supposed to handle it, I was,”...
This Day In Dodgers History: First MLB Team With 2 Million In Home & Road Attendance
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw the franchise become the first MLB team to draw more than 2 million in home and road attendance during the same season. The Dodgers accomplished the feat Sept. 4, 1966, during an 8-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The game was played in front of 18,670 fans at Crosley Field.
Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith, Trayce Thompson Hit Home Runs Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to defeat the San Diego Padres, 9-4, taking two of three at Dodger Stadium and clinching the season series. By doing so, the Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the National League West is now nine. As for the finale at Dodger Stadium,...
Dodgers’ MLB Record Streak Snapped In Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers returned from their road trip with a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the series opener, marking their first time dropping three in a row since being swept by the San Francisco Giants from June 10-12. According to STATS LLC, it also ended the...
Dodgers Roster: Blake Treinen Activated Off 60-Day Injured List, Jake Reed Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially activated Blake Treinen off the 60-day injured list and designated Jake Reed for assignment to make room on both the active roster and 40-man roster. Treinen had been on the IL since April 22 because of an undisclosed right shoulder injury where surgery was considered...
Justin & Kourtney Turner Hit Stride With 2022 Turner Trot 5K
Looking to build off success from a virtual Turner Trot 5K to benefit the Justin Turner Foundation, the event returned this year with an in-person option as well. Justin and Kourtney Turner greeted participants at Dodger Stadium as the sun began to rise, and ended the morning with them at a finisher festival on the Los Angeles Dream Center campus.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Doesn’t Care About New Career High In Home Runs
Although inconsistent baseballs and the use of humidors in all 30 parks have caused offense around the league to drop in 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts is continuing to thrive in the poor hitting environment. On Saturday, the 29-year-old slugged his 33rd home run of the season, which...
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts & Trea Turner Connect On Smooth Play; Justin Turner & Will Smith Hit Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped their three-game losing streak by jumping all over Sean Manaea in a 12-1 win against the San Diego Padres. They were led by home runs from Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Justin Turner and Will Smith. Back in the lineup after begrudgingly accepting a night off...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Grateful For ‘Miraculous’ Return From Torn Capsule In Right Shoulder
When Blake Treinen first began to experience right shoulder trouble in April, the Los Angeles Dodgers believed a few days of rest would remedy the issue. However, it became apparent he would not be available by the targeted date and it led to a stint on what was still a 10-day injured list for pitchers at the time.
Dodgers Injury Update: David Price Hopes To Be Ready For Postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed David Price on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to left wrist inflammation, but there is optimism it won’t end his season. Price said he has been dealing with the wrist issue for a couple of weeks and it finally got to the point where he needed to stop throwing to give it time to heal. The 37-year-old hasn’t thrown in the last few days and will remain shut down for another four to five days.
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Resumes Throwing After Encouraging MRI
When the Los Angeles Dodgers placed Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm tightness on Aug. 29, they believed it would be a brief stint. The expectation was he would only miss two starts and they decided not to have him undergo an MRI. By Thursday, Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t progressing the way they hoped, so they scheduled an MRI on Friday for the right-hander once they returned from a road trip.
Dodgers Injury News: Gavin Lux Received Cortisone Shot For Neck Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the series opener against the San Diego Padres didn’t include Trea Turner for the first time this season, which had Gavin Lux slated to start at shortstop in his place. However, Lux was then scratched from the lineup because neck trouble resurfaced. “I...
Recap: Dodgers End Losing Streak With Blowout Win Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers put an end to their three-game losing streak behind a 12-1 win over the San Diego Padres to set the stage for a rubber match in the series finale that’s going to be a national broadcast for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. Mookie Betts provided an...
Recap: Ryan Pepiot Struggles, But Dodgers Come From Behind To Win Series Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen avoided a collapse and more production throughout the entire lineup led to defeating the San Diego Padres, 9-4. In coming from behind on Sunday, the Dodgers took back-to-back games to win the weekend series against the Padres. Their magic number to clinch the National League West is now nine.
Recap: Dustin May Allows 2 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Padres
Dustin May labored through his worst start since returning from Tommy John surgery and it resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers suffering a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the opener of a six-game homestand. The three-game losing streak is the Dodgers’ first since June 10-12, when they were swept by the San Francisco Giants.
