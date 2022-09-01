ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brooklyn community calls for traffic safety improvements

The family of a cyclist hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in East New York this week is speaking out. The Brooklyn intersection is known for being a hotspot for injuries and fatalities, and the community is calling for better traffic safety measures.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY, NJ Labor Day forecast

Get ready for temps in the 80s and a chance of rain. Labor Day travel likely to rival Memorial Day, July …. National Ovarian Cancer Month: Continuing the fight. 9/11 benefits deadline nears for Ground Zero volunteers. NY, NJ weather: Rain moves in Labor Day, stays through …. J’Ouvert, West...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arsenic found in water at NYCHA complex in Manhattan

Traces of arsenic were found in the water supply at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village in Manhattan. Arsenic found in water at NYCHA complex in Manhattan. Partly sunny skies to bring highs in 80s in the afternoon. Manhattan NYCHA residents raise arsenic concerns …. Brooklyn community calls...
MANHATTAN, NY
Movie tickets to cost $3 in NYC for 1 day

Erik Davis, Fandango managing editor, joined NY Living to talk about the newly launched “National Cinema Day." Manhattan community rallies to support newly arrived …. New York City prepares for festive return of J’Ouvert. Vigil held for child killed in Queens hit-and-run Rain could hamper back half of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1 dead, another injured after NYC hit-and-run crashes

Police on Sunday investigated a number of hit-and-run collisions around New York City. 1 dead, another injured after NYC hit-and-run crashes. National Ovarian Cancer Month: Continuing the fight. 9/11 benefits deadline nears for Ground Zero volunteers. NY, NJ weather: Rain moves in Labor Day, stays through …. J’Ouvert, West Indian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Partly sunny skies bring afternoon highs in 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday features partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing near 82 degrees in the city and 76 to 84 degrees in the suburbs. The humidity will not be too bad to start the day but gradually climbs late in the day. A cold front will start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rain could hamper back half of Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The pleasant weather continues as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, a slow-moving cold front along with several disturbances will bring the chance of occasional showers and storms starting on Sunday afternoon. While that may dampen part of the holiday weekend, we are in the midst of a drought and any rain we can get will be beneficial.
