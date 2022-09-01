Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Trash to Treasure brings gently used furniture, items to area residents
BRISTOL – The city’s Trash to Treasure event proved to be popular with area residents as dozens of individuals gathered hours before the event was held Saturday to stake their claims on furniture that might have otherwise been destroyed. At the public parking lot of Centre Square, off...
Register Citizen
With second go-round in Bloomfield, developer hopes plan to turn farm into gas station complex will fly
BLOOMFIELD — Over a year after pulling his application for a Noble Gas station, convenience store, ice cream shop and winery concept, developer Michael Frisbie is back in Bloomfield with a modified plan he said he hopes will be amenable to the town and neighbors. The property on Cottage...
2 people injured in Mystic after car goes airborne, lands upside down on top of rock retaining wall: Officials
GROTON, Conn. — A man and a woman were injured earlier Sunday morning after the vehicle they were driving went off-road and landed upside down on top of a rock wall, officials said. The Groton Chief of Police said the Groton Emergency Communications Center received a call around 12:57...
West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves. “I’m a summer […]
Register Citizen
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
hk-now.com
Haddam Killingworth Town & Community Calendar September 1- 8, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, September 1. Toddler Tunes – Brainerd Memorial Library 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Haddam Planning & Zoning meeting 7:00 p.m. CT Summer at...
thebeveragejournal.com
Calvanese Foundation Fundraiser Highlights Tastes
The 11th annual Calvanese Foundation Beer & Wine Festival at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville on July 28 benefited the Joe & Kay Calvanese Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals in the Southington community through donations to charitable causes, organizations and schools. Co-sponsored by Southington’s Worldwide Wine & Spirits, the event featured samples of beer, wine and spirits from more than 50 vendors, with the addition this year of a high-end wine and spirits VIP room. Guests paired beverage tastes with food by the Aqua Turf Club, Blackie’s, Crispy Melty by Casseus, Hot Taco Street Kitchen, Smokin’ with Chris and more. The Joe & Kay Calvanese Foundation, a 501(c)(3) since 1996, honors the legacy of the late Joe and Kay Calvanese, who founded the Aqua Turf Club, and their longstanding commitment to community.
Eyewitness News
Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington
The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
Register Citizen
‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in transportation...
dailylifetravels.com
Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT
Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
Teens among those injured in Labor Day weekend accidents
Conn. (WTNH) – State Troopers are out patrolling the highways and other state roads this Labor Day holiday weekend to protect the public. State Police said the number of cars on the roads will be up due to the three-day holiday weekend. As of 7 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to 205 accidents with serious injuries […]
Register Citizen
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Live 3 Minutes From Taylor Swift in This Multi-Million Dollar New England Beach House
This impeccable beach home on the exclusive Watch Hill peninsula in Westerly, Rhode Island, is the most expensive on the market in the Ocean State right now, putting you three minutes down the road from Taylor Swift's home. Just think, you could get invited to her famous Fourth of July...
State Police Announce Times, Locations For Labor Day Weekend DUI/Sobriety Checkpoints
As drivers gear up for the long Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols to catch drunk, impaired, and reckless drivers. State police said troopers throughout the state will be conducting roving DUI patrols from midnight Friday, Sept. 2, and continuing through Monday night, Sept. 5. Troopers will...
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
NewsTimes
Brookfield resident opens Dairy Queen franchise — and three more could come to CT
BROOKFIELD — Longtime resident Tim Bomba officially became a restaurant owner this month after opening the doors to a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill franchise at 138 Federal Road. “After years of working in sales, I was eager to open a business of my own. Dairy Queen is a...
West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Guilford police release surveillance footage of gas station theft from unlocked car
GUILFORD, Conn. — A person pumping gas at a Guilford gas station was left stranded Friday after someone stole their backpack with the key fob and credit cards inside from the unlocked car, police said. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, and police released that video. A...
