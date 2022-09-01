ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, CT

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves.  “I’m a summer […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middlesex County, CT
Society
Middlesex County, CT
Government
Middletown, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Washington State
Middletown, CT
Government
City
Middletown, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
County
Middlesex County, CT
Middlesex County, CT
Cars
City
Washington, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Killingworth Town & Community Calendar September 1- 8, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, September 1. Toddler Tunes – Brainerd Memorial Library 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Haddam Planning & Zoning meeting 7:00 p.m. CT Summer at...
HADDAM, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Calvanese Foundation Fundraiser Highlights Tastes

The 11th annual Calvanese Foundation Beer & Wine Festival at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville on July 28 benefited the Joe & Kay Calvanese Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals in the Southington community through donations to charitable causes, organizations and schools. Co-sponsored by Southington’s Worldwide Wine & Spirits, the event featured samples of beer, wine and spirits from more than 50 vendors, with the addition this year of a high-end wine and spirits VIP room. Guests paired beverage tastes with food by the Aqua Turf Club, Blackie’s, Crispy Melty by Casseus, Hot Taco Street Kitchen, Smokin’ with Chris and more. The Joe & Kay Calvanese Foundation, a 501(c)(3) since 1996, honors the legacy of the late Joe and Kay Calvanese, who founded the Aqua Turf Club, and their longstanding commitment to community.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington

The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Vehicles#Car Registration#Vehicle Shows
dailylifetravels.com

Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT

Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Teens among those injured in Labor Day weekend accidents

Conn. (WTNH) – State Troopers are out patrolling the highways and other state roads this Labor Day holiday weekend to protect the public. State Police said the number of cars on the roads will be up due to the three-day holiday weekend. As of 7 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to 205 accidents with serious injuries […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
WTNH

Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WTNH

West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy