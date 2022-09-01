ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

connecticutcallboard.com

Wizard of Oz Auditions Now Registering

Broadway on Main Theatre Company, New Haven County’s newest not-for-profit, nonunion theater company in East Haven will hold an open call on September 18 from 1:00-7:00 PM at their own Cabaret on Main Theater, 597 Main Street, East Haven. Producers Billy DiCrosta and Neil Fuentes, Director Carla Stockton, Musical Director Genevieve Clements and Choreographer Gina Helland invite non-union actors of all ages 7 and up), all ethnicities, and all gender identities to participate in “The Wizard of Oz,” their inaugural production, which will be performed on November 19 and 20, 2022 at The BRAND NEW CABARET ON MAIN THEATER.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

At New Haven’s Fest Faves, the carnival is year-round

NEW HAVEN — Craving a fried dough in the middle of winter? Don’t want to be in a long drive heading to the nearest festival? Soon-to-be opened downtown food spot Fest Faves has you covered. With passion for cooking and love for carnival foods, wife-and-husband couple Victoria Streeto...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves.  “I’m a summer […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Killingworth Town & Community Calendar September 1- 8, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, September 1. Toddler Tunes – Brainerd Memorial Library 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Haddam Planning & Zoning meeting 7:00 p.m. CT Summer at...
HADDAM, CT
New Haven Independent

Christine From CT Horror Fest Talks Upcoming Show In Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — The Valley’s grumpiest podcast returns with special guest Christine Caprilozzi, the brains behind CT Horror Fest, scheduled to be held Friday, Sept 16. and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Naugatuck Events Center. Press play to listen to the interview!. Christine’s interview starts about 9 minutes and...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
Register Citizen

'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
News 12

Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut

Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

It’s Fair Season in CT!

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
CHESTER, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 1, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes continue to be prevalent. The false albacore reports have been mostly quiet from South County and non-existent in the sound. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here. Offshore anglers are still reporting an excellent yellowfin bite south of Block Island, with some boats reporting as many as 30 fish in a day!
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Happy Labor Day?

#Bridgeport CT– For the last two years, the Bridgeport Fire Department has been serving the community without a contract and Bridgeport Police for over a year. As a citizen, do you find this satisfactory? I ran into council members Ernie Newton and Jorge Cruz, Sr. to get some insight into the delays. I couldn’t get any details on the specifics like what is an unrealistic contract but I’m certain the two-year delay is working in their favor as this year’s high inflation will enter the negotiations. Fairfield Firefighters have also been without a contract for over a year. Let’s honor our first responders and get them a contract!
BRIDGEPORT, CT

