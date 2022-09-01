ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

José Rivera
4d ago

leftist Democratic Party Plantation propaganda. if Georgia is so bad for workers, then why do manufacturing plants keep setting up shop in Georgia?🤔

Beth Couture
4d ago

we love living here. We left MI back in 91 because it was so bad for funding a good job. Moved here and hubby had been making very good money.

The Hill

The worst-paying states for teachers

Teachers in the U.S. have seen their salaries decline over the past decade, with some educators paid anywhere from 5 to 18 percent less than the national average wage. Business.org analyzed average teacher salaries from the National Center for Educational Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked the best and worst average teacher salaries in comparison to the average salary for all other occupations.
FOXBusiness

The best states in America to live in this year: report

If you’re looking for a change in where you live in 2022, you might want to consider moving to Massachusetts. That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the best states in America to live in this year. Massachusetts was at the top of the list. For...
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
The Associated Press

Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire

ATLANTA (AP) — One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals said it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. WellStar announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close Nov. 1. The hospital operates a busy emergency room and is a vital health care provider for many low-income residents. “For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said in a statement. But those efforts, including possible partnerships with government agencies, did not materialize, she said.
FOXBusiness

American states where people work the hardest in 2022: report

Apparently there are certain areas of America where people work harder than others. That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the U.S. states where people work the hardest in 2022. For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 10 metrics in two categories: direct...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

