leftist Democratic Party Plantation propaganda. if Georgia is so bad for workers, then why do manufacturing plants keep setting up shop in Georgia?🤔
we love living here. We left MI back in 91 because it was so bad for funding a good job. Moved here and hubby had been making very good money.
Related
The worst-paying states for teachers
The best states in America to live in this year: report
Georgia's Kemp appropriates another $37.4 million in federal COVID relief funds
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
A Florida Judge Who Denied A Teen Girl An Abortion Because Of Her Grades Was Voted Out Of Office
Stacey Abrams scores big with Georgia fundraising law created to help Gov. Brian Kemp
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
The worst states for workers have something in common: They're all in the South
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Why the Fulton County Grand Jury Isn’t Going to Indict Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 7 most affordable U.S. states to retire—and none of them are Florida
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
McDonald's is fighting California's fast food bill
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
California's senate just passed a 'fast food council' law that could force McDonald's, Starbucks, and other chains to raise wages up to $22 an hour
Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire
American states where people work the hardest in 2022: report
Dollar store workers in the South have a labor movement. Just don't call it a union
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 13