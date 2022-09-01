Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far
More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 series: Apple keeps most important new features a secret (10 wild cards to look out for)
The iPhone 14 series is right around the corner and while leaks have already spoiled a big part of the surprise, there are still quite a few questions unanswered and the way Apple answers them on September 7th can determine just how exciting the new iPhone 14 will be. You...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 chip news: What to expect
Apple is set to unveil the all-new iPhone 14 lineup this fall, bringing new features such as an always-on display and upgraded camera hardware. What about the iPhone 14 chip? As it turns out, things are going to be interesting this year. The iPhone 14 chip will be different than the iPhone 14 Pro chip for the first time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Apple Labor Day deals 2022 – savings on iPads, MacBooks and more
Labor Day 2022 is here, so we've been hunting down the best Apple Labor Day deals to try to save some money on tech, and we've found Apple Labor Day savings on everything from MacBooks to iPad and Apple Watch. We're expecting news about new products from Apple this coming...
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
Elite Daily
iOS 16 Could Be Coming Soon, So Check Your iPhone Updates
As fans eagerly await to see what iPhone upgrades Apple has in store for its upcoming Sept. 7 keynote, it’s hard not to get excited for the new iOS 16 update, too. The new update has been making headlines ever since it was announced on June 6 for its filled highly anticipated features like editing texts after they’ve been sent, and even giving your lock screen a brand new look. But when will iOS 16 come out, anyway? If you can hold out until the day of the event, it’ll be here before you know it.
iPhone 14 Pro to bring back the old battery percentage indicator
A few last-minute iPhone 14 Pro leaks delivered significant information about a few key features coming to the more expensive iPhone 14 variants. It turns out one minor iPhone 14 Pro feature leaked in the process, one that some iPhone users will absolutely love: The return of the old battery percentage indicator.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 7 and SE supply dwindles in lead up to Apple event
We’re less than a week away from Apple’s “Far out” special event. Much of the focus this week has been on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple is also prepping an overhaul to its entire Apple Watch lineup as well. Ahead of this, availability of the existing Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is quickly dwindling…
notebookcheck.net
Apple AirPods Pro 2 to join the iPhone 14 series at this week's launch event
Mark Gurman has released his latest Power On newsletter, in which he discusses all things iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro. Both due for release on September 7 at Apple's 'Far Out' launch event, Gurman believes that a next-generation pair of AirPods Pro earbuds could be joining them. While the AirPods Pro 2 have been rumoured for a while at this point, it makes sense for Apple to replace the AirPods Pro, which is fast approaching its third birthday.
itechpost.com
AirPods Pro 2 May Officially be Revealed by Apple This Week
The second generation of Apple AirPods are expected to be revealed at this week's "Far Out" event. On Wednesday, Apple will hold one of the biggest tech events of the year called "Far Out," in which the brand is set to reveal the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, and the new AirPods. Many Apple fans have speculated that the brand will unveil the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, but now there is more solid evidence that the company is actually doing so.
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More Than a Big Screen
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2: Everything we know so far
In a week, Apple is rumored to unveil the Apple Watch SE 2. A couple of years after the introduction of the original model, the company is readying a second generation. Although not much is expected to change, here’s what we know so far about Apple’s current plans for this watch.
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
iPhone 14 leaks: Colorful new phone cases show off Apple’s redesign
The Apple headlines and iPhone 14 leaks are piling up at a rapid clip ahead of Wednesday’s Apple event, during which the iPhone maker is expected to unveil four new models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Among the...
Comments / 0