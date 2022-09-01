ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11

If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 chip news: What to expect

Apple is set to unveil the all-new iPhone 14 lineup this fall, bringing new features such as an always-on display and upgraded camera hardware. What about the iPhone 14 chip? As it turns out, things are going to be interesting this year. The iPhone 14 chip will be different than the iPhone 14 Pro chip for the first time.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Magsafe#Iphone 12#Chargers#Smart Phone#Ios#These Are Mophie#New Magsafe Wireless#Android#Apple Watch#Usb
CNET

Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only

Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors

You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

iOS 16 Could Be Coming Soon, So Check Your iPhone Updates

As fans eagerly await to see what iPhone upgrades Apple has in store for its upcoming Sept. 7 keynote, it’s hard not to get excited for the new iOS 16 update, too. The new update has been making headlines ever since it was announced on June 6 for its filled highly anticipated features like editing texts after they’ve been sent, and even giving your lock screen a brand new look. But when will iOS 16 come out, anyway? If you can hold out until the day of the event, it’ll be here before you know it.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro to bring back the old battery percentage indicator

A few last-minute iPhone 14 Pro leaks delivered significant information about a few key features coming to the more expensive iPhone 14 variants. It turns out one minor iPhone 14 Pro feature leaked in the process, one that some iPhone users will absolutely love: The return of the old battery percentage indicator.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 7 and SE supply dwindles in lead up to Apple event

We’re less than a week away from Apple’s “Far out” special event. Much of the focus this week has been on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple is also prepping an overhaul to its entire Apple Watch lineup as well. Ahead of this, availability of the existing Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is quickly dwindling…
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Apple AirPods Pro 2 to join the iPhone 14 series at this week's launch event

Mark Gurman has released his latest Power On newsletter, in which he discusses all things iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro. Both due for release on September 7 at Apple's 'Far Out' launch event, Gurman believes that a next-generation pair of AirPods Pro earbuds could be joining them. While the AirPods Pro 2 have been rumoured for a while at this point, it makes sense for Apple to replace the AirPods Pro, which is fast approaching its third birthday.
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

AirPods Pro 2 May Officially be Revealed by Apple This Week

The second generation of Apple AirPods are expected to be revealed at this week's "Far Out" event. On Wednesday, Apple will hold one of the biggest tech events of the year called "Far Out," in which the brand is set to reveal the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, and the new AirPods. Many Apple fans have speculated that the brand will unveil the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, but now there is more solid evidence that the company is actually doing so.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
BUSINESS
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More Than a Big Screen

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Watch SE 2: Everything we know so far

In a week, Apple is rumored to unveil the Apple Watch SE 2. A couple of years after the introduction of the original model, the company is readying a second generation. Although not much is expected to change, here’s what we know so far about Apple’s current plans for this watch.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy