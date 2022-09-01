As fans eagerly await to see what iPhone upgrades Apple has in store for its upcoming Sept. 7 keynote, it’s hard not to get excited for the new iOS 16 update, too. The new update has been making headlines ever since it was announced on June 6 for its filled highly anticipated features like editing texts after they’ve been sent, and even giving your lock screen a brand new look. But when will iOS 16 come out, anyway? If you can hold out until the day of the event, it’ll be here before you know it.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO