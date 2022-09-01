RAPID CITY, S.D. – Come wind or rain, hail or wildfires, the best way to get through disasters is to prepare ahead of time. “So, in the last 15 years or so, September has become National Preparedness Month. And I believe that started following 9/11, and in the month of September too, as a time to annually recognize that,” Alexa White, deputy director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, said. “And then, of course, for people to think about things that can happen. So, whether that is something like a terrorist attack, which we don’t hope would ever happen, but natural disasters happen all the time, whether that’s weather. Here will be snow, flooding, lots of different things that can happen.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO