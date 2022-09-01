Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Toy gun locks down Rapid City Stevens, 4 other schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Right before classes began at Stevens High School Thursday morning, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a person waving a gun in the school parking lot. The campus went into lockdown status shortly after. It was later determined the gun was a...
KELOLAND TV
Fire chases 2 people from Box Elder home
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A fiery start to the Labor Day weekend in western KELOLAND has left people in Box Elder without a home. Heavy smoke was billowing from the house located in the 22-hundred block of Sky Street when firefighters arrived on the scene late Friday afternoon. By that time, the fire had spread to the roof of the single-story home.
newscenter1.tv
Thousands gather for Studebaker car show in Custer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, the Sunday during Labor Day weekend marks the meetup day for dozens of Studebakers. Studebaker, the first vehicle manufacturer in the U.S., has been around since the 1750s. The company originally got its start by building horse-drawn wagons, and for over a century, the production of wagons brought in millions of dollars per year.
newscenter1.tv
No bond for accused Box Elder murderer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The man accused of killing a 61-year-old woman in her Box Elder home was denied bond in his initial court appearance on Friday. 43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Prince was caught attempting to flee the scene...
drgnews.com
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
newscenter1.tv
RCAS announces early release for 13 schools due to high temperatures
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, Rapid City Area Schools announced that 13 schools will have early release at 1 p.m. for September 6-8 due to expected high temperatures. RCAS also announced that there will be no after school activities for South Middle School and North Middle School, no afternoon preschool and that bus routes will be running early. RCAS advises that students leave their hoodies and jackets at home.
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs
A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Fire crews respond to Rapid City structure fire Sunday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Fire Department responded to calls related to a propane tank blowing up in the backyard of a home on the western side of Rapid City Sunday. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on September 4, sending fire officials out to the 3200 block of Broadmoor Circle. When firefighters arrived on scene, they had discovered a barbecue grill that had caught fire, spreading to a covered porch and attic towards the back of the structure.
kotatv.com
Historic agreement between Oglala Sioux Tribe, Pennington County designed to help fight crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a historic agreement that both sides say will make fighting crime a little easier. Thursday morning, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office signed a Memorandum of Mutual Support. Both parties have been working on...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
newscenter1.tv
Bond set for man accused in Rapid City double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Bond is set for one man accused in the double homicide in the Knollwood Apartments in late August. Chase Quick Bear, 20, appeared in Pennington County Court on Thursday. He’s charged with conspiracy first-degree murder for the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk.
kotatv.com
Very hot for Labor Day weekend
The United Way kicked off the month of caring with a lot of different projects around Rapid City. A historic moment Thursday morning when the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office signed the memorandum that would allow both parties to work closer together. KOTA Stevens Lockdown. Updated:...
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
KELOLAND TV
Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
kotatv.com
Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was found dead in a Box Elder home Wednesday afternoon. Box Elder police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate a possible assault. There authorities found a female deceased and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.
newscenter1.tv
Journeys moves to Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Saturday marked the grand opening of Journeys at Rushmore Crossing. Previously located in the Rushmore Mall, Journeys is mainly a shoe store that also sells other apparel targeted towards youth and young adults. With the additional floor space, they are able to have a much...
newscenter1.tv
Be prepared for when a disaster might strike
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Come wind or rain, hail or wildfires, the best way to get through disasters is to prepare ahead of time. “So, in the last 15 years or so, September has become National Preparedness Month. And I believe that started following 9/11, and in the month of September too, as a time to annually recognize that,” Alexa White, deputy director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, said. “And then, of course, for people to think about things that can happen. So, whether that is something like a terrorist attack, which we don’t hope would ever happen, but natural disasters happen all the time, whether that’s weather. Here will be snow, flooding, lots of different things that can happen.”
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first dispensary in Rapid City for medical marijuana opened Thursday. The business is called Puffy’s, located on West Main Street. After years of working to get opened, co-founder Kittrick Jeffries says he’s excited for the future of the store. “It’s surreal,...
