WIBW
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same location of a September 1st, homicide. At 4:35 pm, Saturday, Topeka Police were sent to the SW Munson Ave. and SW Lincoln St. on reports of gunshots. One person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle. The person is in stable condition.
Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
WIBW
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
Kansas man dies after pickup strikes power pole, overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7 p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Sean M. Warner, 36, Manhattan, was eastbound in the 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road four miles southeast of Manhattan. The driver...
KVOE
UPDATE: Topeka man dies following motorcycle crash north of Admire Sunday
A Topeka man has died following a motorcyle crash north of Admire Sunday. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370, between Admire and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the […]
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
Kansas man injured after fatal head-on crash
MORGAN COUNTY —One person died died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Friday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Traverse driven by Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, Kansas City, Kansas, was southbound on MO 5 just north of Route MM. The driver passed several...
WIBW
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.
Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Juvenile arrested for theft involving firearm in Ottawa
OTTAWA (KSNT) – An Ottawa boy has been arrested for charges including theft and unlawful use of a weapon. The Ottawa Police Department responded to reports of a residential burglary in the 700 block of East Garfield Street on Friday. When the victim returned to their home, they said the property had been ransacked. Weapons […]
Off-duty Kansas police detective accused of driving while impaired
DOUGLAS COUNTY—An off-duty police detective is under investigation after a car crash. Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 Block of Lindenwood Lane, according to Police spokesperson Laura McCabe. The reporting party was inside a home in the area...
KCTV 5
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Man arrested for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in jail following an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Darin Lierz, 44, of Fairview was arrested on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. He is currently being held in the Brown County Jail […]
Police: Kan. man robbed after $450 ATM withdrawal
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery in Manhattan. Just after 1a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery in the 600 block of 3rd Place in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man reported a male suspect known to him robbed him at gunpoint of $450 cash after a withdrawal...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
