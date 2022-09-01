ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Direct Jamaica Flights Announced

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
Connecticut travelers will no longer need to travel out of state to catch a direct flight to Jamaica.

Spirit Airlines plans to begin four-times-a-week nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay beginning Dec. 15.

The state has more than 56,000 residents with Jamaican ancestry, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office noted in a release announcing the new service: ​“Connecticut is home to one of the largest Jamaican communities in the world, boasting the fifth largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry among all U.S. states.”

