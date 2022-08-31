Read full article on original website
CVS Health to buy Signify for $8B: 6 details
CVS Health entered into a definitive agreement Sept. 5 to acquire Signify Health, a home health company, for about $8 billion. 1. CVS Health beat out bids from Amazon and other large companies eyeing Signify. UnitedHealth Group was also reportedly interested in Signify, but may not have entered an official bid, according to The Wall Street Journal.
FTC probe could delay Amazon's deal for One Medical
Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion deal to acquire 1Life Healthcare, which operates One Medical's primary care clinics in 25 U.S. markets, is under investigation from the Federal Trade Commission, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 2. 1Life Healthcare said in a securities filing Sept. 2 that One Medical and Amazon had...
UAE-based company invests $500M in US health system
Pure Health, an integrated healthcare platform based in the United Arab Emirates, signed an agreement to acquire a minority equity investment in a 30-hospital health system based in Nashville, Tenn. Under the terms of the deal, Pure Health will pay $500 million for a minority interest in Ardent Health Services,...
What CVS gets with the Signify deal
CVS Health has entered into an agreement to buy home health company Signify Health for $8 billion. CVS beat out competitors Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition. The acquisition will close in the first half of 2023, according to a Sept. 5 CVS news release. Here are 10 things that...
Cloud migration challenges are less technical and more budgetary, say health system IT execs
As healthcare becomes an increasingly data-heavy industry, health systems must weigh whether to migrate their EHRs and other software applications to the cloud and out of their own data centers. Becker's recently asked a number of CIOs and other hospital tech executives what the biggest challenges are in shifting to...
Mayo Clinic among investors in $7.3M round for urinalysis company
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is among the investors in a $7.3 million seed funding round for Olive Diagnostics, a company that makes an artificial intelligence-powered device that can be placed on toilets to analyze urine for conditions like kidney stones and heart failure, VentureBeat reported recently. The Israel-based company's Olive...
WholeHealth Living partners with Vori Health on musculoskeletal care
Franklin, Tenn.-based WholeHealth Living partnered with New York-based Vori Health to deliver a new pain management solution focused on musculoskeletal care, according to a Sept. 6 news release. The collaborative pain management solution will provide access to medical care and preventative and rehabilitative services by integrating Vori Health's virtual-first medical...
4 CMOs on their most pressing issues
Although hospital and health system chief medical officers touch different corners of the nation, many agree on one core issue: improving the patient experience. COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 11 percent as of Sept. 6, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times, allowing CMOs to shift their attention elsewhere.
4 health systems installing new EHRs
Here are four health systems that have implemented new EHR systems since Aug. 2. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health will spend $50 million to install its own Epic EHR system. The health system has used Epic's EHR through a partnership with Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System since 2014 and plans to install its own upgraded version of the system.
While hospital budgets are tight, cutting innovation is not advised, Dr. Bradley Crotty says
Bradley Crotty, MD, is the vice president and chief digital engagement officer of Milwaukee-based Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network. Dr. Crotty will serve on the panel "How to Create a System for Driving Effective Innovation" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting: The Future of Business and Clinical Technologies. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place Oct. 4-7 in Chicago.
