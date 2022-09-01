ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warhawks mourn loss of beloved basketball player

On July 24, 2022, UW-Whitewater men’s basketball player Derek Gray died unexpectedly in Whitewater. Gray was working at a UW-Whitewater basketball camp for youth when he suddenly collapsed due to a blood clot in his heart. Gray had celebrated his 20th birthday just five days prior. The basketball player...
Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
Wisconsin's first TD of 2022 season comes in remarkable fashion

The Wisconsin Badgers opened the 2022 season against Illinois State Saturday night. With just over 2 minutes left in the first quarter, the game remained scoreless. However, that changed in a matter of minutes. Illinois State nearly drove the length of the field. On 3rd and 7 from the 10-yard...
Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman get carried away during Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition

Everyone loves the “Jump Around” tradition at Wisconsin. And it looks like the FOX broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman can be added to that group of people. During the first Jump Around of 2022, the FOX crew was on hand for Wisconsin’s matchup against Illinois State. As the fans in Camp Randall Stadium went nuts, so did Brando and Tillman.
Wisconsin Badgers RB Could Be a Heisman Trophy Candidate After Week 1

The Wisconsin Badgers began their 2022 campaign against the Illinois State Redbirds. While the Badgers have always and still rely on a power rushing attack, second year starting RB Braelon Allen is looking to have another 1,000+ yard rushing season. The first game is always the tester to see what...
Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September

The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
Madison East side home fire causes nearly $125,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night that left a home on the east side of Madison with about $125,000 in damages. Firefighters say they responded to the area shortly before 7 p.m., when a neighbor had called after noticing...
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
Woman rescued from Janesville river

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews in Janesville rescued a woman who was found stranded in the Rock River on Thursday afternoon, clinging to a safety cable, the fire department reported. According to its report, she was clutching a cable that spanned the river underneath the Centerway Bridge around 1:40...
