Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
royalpurplenews.com
Warhawks mourn loss of beloved basketball player
On July 24, 2022, UW-Whitewater men’s basketball player Derek Gray died unexpectedly in Whitewater. Gray was working at a UW-Whitewater basketball camp for youth when he suddenly collapsed due to a blood clot in his heart. Gray had celebrated his 20th birthday just five days prior. The basketball player...
nbc15.com
Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin's first TD of 2022 season comes in remarkable fashion
The Wisconsin Badgers opened the 2022 season against Illinois State Saturday night. With just over 2 minutes left in the first quarter, the game remained scoreless. However, that changed in a matter of minutes. Illinois State nearly drove the length of the field. On 3rd and 7 from the 10-yard...
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball shows support for Duke volleyball player during home opener
It was a night full of celebration for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. The Badgers raised their 2021 national championship banner and received their rings to commemorate their accomplishments. They welcomed back last season’s stars — the ones who aren’t still on the team, at least.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Waunakee knocks off Sun Prairie East in #1 vs. #2 showdown
Final score: #1 Waunakee 28, #2 Sun Prairie East 13. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman get carried away during Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition
Everyone loves the “Jump Around” tradition at Wisconsin. And it looks like the FOX broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman can be added to that group of people. During the first Jump Around of 2022, the FOX crew was on hand for Wisconsin’s matchup against Illinois State. As the fans in Camp Randall Stadium went nuts, so did Brando and Tillman.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers RB Could Be a Heisman Trophy Candidate After Week 1
The Wisconsin Badgers began their 2022 campaign against the Illinois State Redbirds. While the Badgers have always and still rely on a power rushing attack, second year starting RB Braelon Allen is looking to have another 1,000+ yard rushing season. The first game is always the tester to see what...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football: Handing out grades for Week 1 win over Illinois State
Wisconsin opened the 2022 season Saturday with a 38-0 shutout of Illinois State in Madison. While that result was not totally unexpected, there were some notes to take out of the win on both sides of the ball. Here are some grades for key players – and key units –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WATCH: Tim Brando, Co-Broadcaster Completely Forget They’re on Live TV During Wisconsin’s ‘Jump Around’
Sometimes, when college football games get a little boring, you’ve got to create your own energy in the booth. Apparently, FOX Sports’ play-by-play man Tim Brando and analyst Spencer Tillman already knew that. Brando and Tillman shared a broadcast booth in Madison for Saturday’s Week 1 matchup between...
Channel 3000
Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September
The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
nbc15.com
Madison East side home fire causes nearly $125,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night that left a home on the east side of Madison with about $125,000 in damages. Firefighters say they responded to the area shortly before 7 p.m., when a neighbor had called after noticing...
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
Madison man arrested after hours-long standoff in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police arrested a man on Saturday after an hours-long standoff who they said threatened his mother and officers. Police said that, on Friday, the man entered his mother’s apartment in the 50 block of Park Circle, threatened her, and demanded money. He did not live in that apartment. On Saturday, just after 1...
nbc15.com
Woman rescued from Janesville river
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews in Janesville rescued a woman who was found stranded in the Rock River on Thursday afternoon, clinging to a safety cable, the fire department reported. According to its report, she was clutching a cable that spanned the river underneath the Centerway Bridge around 1:40...
‘Enough is enough’: Madison police trying to catch those tying cords across busy bike path
MADISON, Wis. — No more games — that’s what Madison police say after they discovered yet another cord Wednesday strung dangerously across the bike bridge on the Badger State Trail on the city’s far southwest side. “This is as serious as it could be for our...
Comments / 0