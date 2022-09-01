Read full article on original website
Police: Customer assaults 2 workers at Wyoming Burger King
A customer assaulted two teenaged employees at a Burger King in Wyoming, police say.
Man assaults 2 juvenile employees at West Michigan Burger King, police say
WYOMING, MI – A male customer assaulted two juvenile employees at Burger King on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man was unhappy with his service at Burger King, 1313 28th St., on Sept. 4, and climbed over the counter, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said. He then assaulted...
WZZM 13
'All over a soda?' | Mother of teen assaulted at Burger King hopes suspect is caught
WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan teen is in the emergency room after a man assaulted her at a fast-food restaurant where she worked. The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m., September 4, on Sunday afternoon. Michaelia Pinela's 17-year-old daughter sustained a...
Officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness
A jury decided a Grand Rapids police officer was not careless when he fired a shot while running toward a man last year.
thecollegiatelive.com
Student groped on campus, graffiti damage, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports
Graffiti damage discovered on exterior of Applied Technology Center. While on mobile patrol around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, Grand Rapids Community College police officers noticed some graffiti on the east wall of the Applied Technology Center on the GRCC campus. The graffiti was some random paint marks on the concrete wall just off Claremont Avenue. on the southeast corner of the ATC. Officers emailed the GRCC facilities department and asked for someone to be assigned to clean it. The cost to clean it was around $300. There are no known suspects or witnesses.
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting in Grand Rapids
A man was killed and a woman was hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
MSP troopers seize gun, cocaine after suspect clocked at 97 mph flees police, rams into SUV
A suspect is facing a long list of charges after allegedly slamming his car into a Michigan State Police vehicle while trying to avoid arrest Saturday.
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
Motorcyclist killed in Prairieville Twp. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Prairieville Township.
Man dies in hospital following Kzoo shooting
A man who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday has died.
GRPD: Man dead after shooting in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded.
Man killed, 15-year-old hurt in Muskegon shooting
A man was killed and a teenager was hurt in a Thursday evening shooting in Muskegon.
WWMT
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater
PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
WMU student fatally shot was always rooting for others, Kalamazoo cheer coach says
KALAMAZOO, MI – Naya Reynolds was a leader and full of ideas, eager to make a difference. Reynolds, 22, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 26, on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94. She was a student at Western Michigan University studying criminal justice and sociology.
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
Open murder arrest warrant issued in relation to Wyoming homicide
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety announced Friday evening that detectives obtained an open murder arrest warrant for Yenly Garcia.
Court papers show Yenly Garcia held a woman at gunpoint, handcuffed
Court paperwork shows that Yenly Garcia duct-taped over a woman's eyes in 2008 and held her at gunpoint.
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
