Jacksonville, NC

David Moorefield
4d ago

School resource officer responded quickly and effectively. Everyone should be thanking him. No guns or knives at school - how about some metal detectors or random book bag searches each day.

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
WYFF4.com

3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
TheDailyBeast

Student Killed, Teacher Injured in Stabbing at North Carolina High School

An attack at a Jacksonville high school left one student dead and two people injured Thursday morning. One student was stabbed and a teacher was cut just inside the entrance of Northside High School. The teacher was treated by EMS at the scene, while the two unnamed students were rushed to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for emergency care, county officials said at a press conference. “The school resource officer who was on campus rapidly responded to the scene within 20 seconds, and he was able to take somebody into custody,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero. Officials called it an isolated incident. North Carolina District Attorney Ernie Lee said the suspect was being processed as a juvenile. An investigation is underway in collaboration with the FBI to determine if the stabbing was related to gang activity, Yaniero said. “I don’t know at this time how it could have been done any better than the way it was handled,” said Onslow County Schools Superintendent Barry Collins.Read it at NBC WITN
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

NC community still in shock after student stabbing death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but […]
