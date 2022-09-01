ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A nice glass of Arctic wine? How the climate crisis is pushing vineyards north

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbaTX_0heL5QwZ00

The warming climate has been “a driving factor” in the expansion of vineyards in one of the world’s coldest places.

As the climate crisis pushes up global average temperatures , it is already well understood that winemakers in countries such as England could benefit from growing seasons which reproduce conditions once seen in regions such as Champagne in northern France.

But what is perhaps less well-recognised is the scale of the march north, and how not only the weather, but new varieties of grape are helping bring viticulture to areas more notorious for their snow and ice-filled winters, than the stable conditions usually preferred for vineyards.

Sweden , Norway and Finland – which each have Arctic provinces – and Denmark have all borne witness to the creation of successful vineyards in recent years, and experts say the sector is expanding fast.

Last month, scientists at the Finnish Meteorological Institute said that the Arctic is now warming four times faster than the rest of the world. This process is due to a phenomenon known as "arctic amplification", in which melting sea ice allows more sunlight to be absorbed by the darker water, resulting in less sea ice, and further warming of the ocean. This also interacts with changing atmospheric moisture content and air flows, which together are rapidly changing weather patterns in the Arctic and other northern areas.

Meanwhile, wine growers in Spain have been heavily impacted by drought and searing heatwaves, which have led to an early harvest, and forced workers to pick grapes at night when it is cool enough to work.

In northern Europe, Sweden is the leading Scandinavian nation pushing the boundaries of what is possible in viticulture.

Henrik Edval, co-founder of Nordic Vineyards, a marketplace for wines produced in Scandinavia, and in particular those grown in Sweden, told The Independent the past two decades had seen a boom in production, particularly of the hardy Solaris grape, used for white wines.

He said: "Sweden is, despite its very cool climate in this context, an official wine country since 1999. Twenty years later things have started to move significantly, several different grape varieties are grown and Sweden has, with Solaris, got its ‘own’ grape.

"Sweden’s vineyards cover a total of 100 to 150 hectares and [the sector] is growing at 10-20 per cent yearly.

He added: "There are many grapes that are fit for the climate in the Nordics that ripen early and there are constantly new grapes being introduced."

The warming climate has been "a driving factor" in the opening of more vineyards, Mr Edval said, with warmer temperatures helping the grapes ripen and produce better wines.

But also the increased availability of grapes which ripen earlier in the year has been a crucial element of how it is increasingly possible to grow vines in Scandinavia.

Speaking about the size of the market, Mr Edval said: "In the autumn of 2020, there were about 30 established wine producers in Sweden, of which just under ten are slightly larger.

"Most of the commercial vineyards are growing quickly and for 2022 a forecast of an additional 40-50 hectares are being planted.

"Most of the wine is still consumed within the countries of origin," he said, but the market had seen a “large increase” in requests coming from mainland Europe, Asia and specifically Japan.

"Since the production and vinification is growing, we expect a growing demand from outside Sweden over the coming years."

As well as red wines and dry white wines, the climate lends itself to the production of "ice wines" – a type of expensive desert wine which is largely made in Canada and Germany, and in which the grapes are allowed to be frozen while still on the vine.

In this production method, the grapes’ must is pressed while the fruit is still frozen, resulting in a smaller amount of more concentrated, very sweet juice. With ice wines, the freezing happens before the fermentation, not afterwards, as in other sweet wines such as Sauternes or Tokaj.

Professor Anna Mårtensson, from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Uppsala, told The Independent that winemaking was growing rapidly in Sweden.

"Sweden has an EU permit to grow 100 hectares but my guess is that the area is now double, at 200 hectares.

She said that while many "growers try to imitate German/French wine", many have "not also realised the potential to grow ice wine”.

"It is not very often nowadays that you have ice-wine conditions in German for instance. This market is small but the ice wine is very expensive so it does not matter so much if you have a small production."

Asked how long it will be until our climate-crisis ravaged world will mean we are sipping wine made within the Arctic circle, Mr Edval said: "There is a fair chance that as the climate is changing and new grapes are being introduced, as well as [more] hectares being grown, we will see a larger production.

"There is also a difficult situation in southern Europe with drought which has led to crops failing. There will not be a lack of European wine in the coming years, but there will definitely be new wine regions growing."

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

Satellites watch Europe dry up in devastating drought that may be the worst in 500 years

The last time Europe suffered from a drought as severe as the one it is experiencing in the summer of 2022 was before the first colonists settled in America. Earth-observing satellites have been delivering a disconcerting stream of images to Europe's climate change researchers over the past months. Water levels in some of the continent's mightiest rivers including the Rhine, Danube and Po have dropped so low that the waterways had to close for traffic. Notoriously rainy countries, such as the U.K., have not seen a drop of rain in months, turning the landscape into a wildfire-prone tinderbox.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

2021's climate extremes show global warming has 'no sign of slowing'

A new federal summary of the globe's climate last year takes bits and pieces of grim news from the past 18 months and rolls it into a sobering report on the world's warming climate. Long-term warming trends continue worldwide, even when interrupted by temporary cooler weather phenomena, such as the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Ocean#European Union#Ice Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Champagne
The Hill

Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers

Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Nina: Rare ‘triple-dip’ likely for first time this century, bringing greater global drought risk

The ongoing La Niña climate pattern is likely to continue for the third, consecutive winter - creating a rare “triple-dip” event, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Wednesday.It would mean only the third triple La Niña event since 1950, and the first this century.La Niña is a shift in the Earth’s climate that occurs every few years, driven by cooler waters in the eastern-central Pacific. In contrast, warmer waters in that region create its counterpart, El Niño.A longer La Niña could exacerbate disasters linked to the climate crisis like the ongoing severe droughts in the US...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
Vox

The northern lights could be a lot farther south tonight

The northern lights might show up a lot farther south tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, perhaps even near you. A geomagnetic storm is brewing, and it could form auroras over parts of Canada and the northern parts of the continental United States. Oregon, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New York could all see shimmering skies after dusk. It’s the product of some recent rare and unusual weather in space.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Gas prices set to soar again on Monday after Russia shuts off Nord Stream supply pipeline

Gas prices are set to soar further when the markets open on Monday after Russia confirmed that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut indefinitely.The 1,200km (745 miles) gas link runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to northeastern Germany and was due to reopen on Saturday after undergoing several days of maintenance work.However, state-controlled Gazprom said it had discovered “oil leaks” in a turbine during maintenance. It did not give any timescale on when the pipeline would reopen. Although Siemens Energy– which usually services the turbines – said such a leak should not prevent operation.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Historic monuments resurface as severe drought shrinks Spain’s reservoirs

A huge megalithic complex and a centuries-old church are among the underwater monuments to have resurfaced in Spain as a severe drought causes water levels to plunge. After a prolonged dry spell, Spain’s reservoirs – which supply water for cities and farms – are at just under 36% capacity, according to environment ministry figures for August.
EUROPE
The Independent

Russia says relations with Britain could get worse as Truss elected PM

Russia said on Monday it could not rule out the possibility that the country’s dire relations with Britain would get even worse under new prime minister Liz Truss.She was named as the UK’s latest leader - and Britain’s third ever female PM - after a drawn-out Conservative party leadership campaign on Monday afternoon, defeating former chancellor Rishi Sunak to Number Ten.Truss also becomes the third Conservative Prime Minister in just three years, and the fourth in six years.But any chance to celebrate her success will be tempered by an ominious in-tray, which includes a growing energy price crisis and...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Inevitable: Melting Greenland ice sheet will send seas nearly a foot higher, study finds

Even if the entire world stopped burning fossil fuels today, a new study finds the Greenland ice sheet would still lose enough ice to add nearly a foot to rising sea levels. Melting over the past century has altered the ice sheet's equilibrium, according to the study led by two glaciologists at the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. For the ice sheet to correct that imbalance, it will lose an estimated 100 trillion tons of ice, adding at least 10.8 inches to global average sea levels.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

825K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy