ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Stop Sizewell C protesters lined road as Boris Johnson visited nuclear site

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQ5zI_0heL5P3q00

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said dozens of Stop Sizewell C protesters, who gathered outside the nuclear site where he delivered his final policy speech before leaving office, were “wrong”.

But the executive director of the Stop Sizewell C campaign group described Mr Johnson’s promise of £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the new project as “just a gesture”, adding that his visit “may turn out to be the kiss of death for Sizewell C”.

The campaigners lined the road leading to the entrance to the Sizewell nuclear site in Suffolk as Mr Johnson was driven past in a black Range Rover on Thursday.

Protesters began to leave after learning that Mr Johnson was departing the site by helicopter, according to Alison Downes, executive director of Stop Sizewell C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U91Sd_0heL5P3q00

The 57-year-old, of Theberton, around four miles from Sizewell, said around 100 people turned out to show their opposition to the proposed new reactor.

Their placards read: “Boris’ last mistake”, “Nuclear disaster ahead” and “Wrong decision but it’s not too late”.

Speaking after Mr Johnson’s visit, Ms Downes said £700 million is “neither here nor there” in terms of the total cost of the Sizewell C project, which could be around £20 billion, according to reports.

“It’s not a big chunk of equity in the project; it’s too much to get the project to a final investment decision,” said Ms Downes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuBy1_0heL5P3q00

“So it just seems to be a gesture to really nail the next government to a commitment to Sizewell C.

“But, actually, if I was EDF I’m not sure I would have wanted Boris Johnson to come here and give me his blessing today.

“Because I think the blessing of an outgoing Prime Minister who is known for a love of massive infrastructure projects, most of which have been consigned to the bin – I’m thinking garden bridge, the bridge to Northern Ireland, Boris island – and that’s exactly where Sizewell C belongs, so it may turn out to be the kiss of death for Sizewell C, to have him come here today.”

Mr Johnson acknowledged the protesters during his speech at Sizewell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBW9q_0heL5P3q00

He said: “It’s not even as though we have some cultural aversion to nuclear power.

“Looking at those nice protesters outside, it wasn’t kind of, ‘Atomkraft? Nein, danke!’

“It wasn’t some lefty thing.

“They seem to be objecting to the disruption.

“Pure nimbyism out there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMslB_0heL5P3q00

During a media question and answer session, he added: “I saw the protesters outside.

“I disagree with them.

“I think they’re wrong.

“I think that the disruption that they’re going to experience is going to be short and it will be worth it for the country.

“Think of those six million homes that are going to have electricity as a result of this incredible project.

“Think of the difference it will make to people in this country.”

Ms Downes said Mr Johnson “clearly knew nothing about the basis of our concerns”.

“We had banners saying, ‘We’ll all pay’, and that is the fact, for every single household in the UK is going to have to pay a nuclear tax on their bills in order to make Sizewell C financeable,” she said.

She added: “Our view of this project is it’s the wrong project.

“It’s too slow, costly, expensive and damaging and it’s in the wrong place.

“We’re in an area of outstanding natural beauty next to internationally protected RSPB Minsmere reserve and this is not the right place for a new nuclear power station.”

After making his speech, Mr Johnson toured the turbine hall of Sizewell B with executives from energy firm EDF before leaving the site.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Read Priti Patel’s resignation letter in full as she quits as home secretary

Priti Patel has resigned as home secretary, following Liz Truss’s victory in the Conservative leadership contest.In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, shared on social media on Monday, Ms Patel said it was her “choice” to continue her public service from the backbenches, when Ms Truss formally takes up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.While she pledged her support for the new leader, she said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration – including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.Suella Braverman has been tipped as a possible...
INDIA
The Independent

Priti Patel resigns: Legacy of the ‘worst home secretary in living memory’ who left Home Office morale in tatters

Priti Patel has been the “worst home secretary in living memory”, critics have said after she quit the cabinet ahead of a reshuffle by new prime minister Liz Truss.While Conservatives became frustrated with her record of overpromising and underdelivering on immigration and crime, charities and legal groups accused Ms Patel of using unevidenced and “brutal” policies to court media headlines.Morale inside the Home Office has been left in tatters by her three-year tenure, which was marred by Boris Johnson’s decision to keep Ms Patel as home secretary despite findings that she broke the ministerial code by bullying civil servants.An...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson to fly to Balmoral separately, doubling carbon emissions

Boris Johnson and the soon-to-be prime minister Liz Truss will fly separately to meet the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, doubling the carbon emissions of their journeys.The estimated carbon footprint of a flight from London Heathrow to Aberdeen International Airport is around 196 kg of carbon dioxide, while a train ticket from London Kings Cross to Aberdeen emits around 29.5 kg.The pair are not expected to fly on commercial flights, as the schedule may need to change depending on the Queen’s timetable and the weather,The Independent understands.The Independent understands that the reason they’re travelling separately to Scotland is for...
U.K.
The Independent

How Boris Johnson will hand over the keys of Downing Street to Liz Truss

On Monday, Liz Truss was elected Tory leader – and on Tuesday she'll become prime minister.The arrangements for the day are somewhat more complicated than usual, and will involve Ms Truss and Boris Johnson flying to Scotland in separate private jets.Mr Johnson will kick off the day in London, giving a statement outside No.10 early in the morning, at approximately 7.30am. The reason for this early start is two-fold.Firstly, the prime minister has to travel to Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, where the Queen currently is. The 96-year-old monarch, whose health is fragile, will not be travelling down to London.The...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Priti Patel quits as Home Secretary as Truss elected new Tory leader

Priti Patel has quit as Home Secretary, following the election of Liz Truss as the new Conservative Party leader.In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, shared on social media, Ms Patel said it was her “choice” to continue her public service from the backbenches, when Ms Truss formally takes up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.While she pledged her support for the new leader, she said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration – including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.“It has been the honour of my life...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russia says relations with Britain could get worse as Truss elected PM

Russia said on Monday it could not rule out the possibility that the country’s dire relations with Britain would get even worse under new prime minister Liz Truss.She was named as the UK’s latest leader - and Britain’s third ever female PM - after a drawn-out Conservative party leadership campaign on Monday afternoon, defeating former chancellor Rishi Sunak to Number Ten.Truss also becomes the third Conservative Prime Minister in just three years, and the fourth in six years.But any chance to celebrate her success will be tempered by an ominious in-tray, which includes a growing energy price crisis and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson expected to claim office costs as he leaves No 10

Boris Johnson will be able to claim up to £115,000 a year to run his office when he finally steps down as Prime Minister on Tuesday.Mr Johnson’s official spokesman indicated that he will claim the public duty costs allowance in relation to his continuing work as a former premier.The scheme was originally introduced following the resignation of Margaret Thatcher in 1990 to support ex-prime ministers who remain active in public life after they leave officeIt certainly will be available to himPM's official spokesmanIt is meant to cover office and secretarial costs arising from their special position and does not apply to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactor#The Stop Sizewell C
The Independent

Priti Patel quits as home secretary before Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle

Priti Patel has quit as home secretary with a call for Liz Truss to back “all aspects” of her immigration policies, on the day judges began reviewing the legality of the Rwanda policy.Ms Patel said it was her choice to return to the backbenches before the new prime minister appoints her cabinet, and The Independent understands that she had briefed Home Office staff that she would be leaving her post.The foreign secretary has won the contest to become prime minister, but won’t enter Downing Street until Tuesday. In a tweet Ms Patel said: “I congratulate Liz...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss supporters express fury at delay to entering No 10

Supporters of Liz Truss have expressed fury over the lengthy delay before the new prime minister formally enters Downing Street.Ms Truss defeated her rival Rishi Sunak to win the Conservative leadership contest, albeit by a slightly narrower than expected margin.But she has to wait until Tuesday to take over in No 10, despite the cost of living crisis facing the country.Ms Truss will officially be asked to form a government tomorrow on a visit to the Queen at Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire.She will then fly back to London where she is expected to give the customary address to the nation...
POLITICS
The Independent

What does Liz Truss as prime minister mean for climate action?

Liz Truss has promised to exploit fossil fuels in the North Sea, explore fracking, and scrap green levies on energy bills, all the while “doubling down” on the Conservative manifesto commitment to reach net zero by 2050.Now Ms Truss has been confirmed as Britain’s next prime minister, these once-theoretical positions could become government policy if she stays true to her assertion that “what you see is what you get”.So what will a Truss premiership mean for the twin energy and climate crises facing Britain?Exploiting North Sea oil and gasMs Truss backs the government position that extracting fossil fuel resources in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Patel defends record as Home Secretary as she faces criticism over crime rates

Priti Patel faced accusations of overseeing a rise in gun and knife crime as she defended her record as Home Secretary.Ms Patel’s defence of her time in office came hours before she announced she will resign as a minister once Liz Truss formally becomes prime minister.She told the Commons she is “proud” of her time at the Home Office, which has seen “some of the biggest reforms on security, migration and public safety”.But she faced questions about crime rates after several high-profile violent incidents over the summer, including the deaths of nine-year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool and pensioner Thomas...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Priti Patel – the tough-talking Home Secretary who courted controversy

Priti Patel had already courted controversy before she joined Boris Johnson’s Cabinet in 2019.The Conservative MP for Witham since 2010 re-emerged from the backbenches when she was promoted to Home Secretary three years ago.In 2017 she was forced to resign as international development secretary by then-prime minister Theresa May over unauthorised contacts with Israeli officials.Known for talking tough on crime and depicted by critics as divisive, she attracted attention years earlier for her views.In 2006 Ms Patel said she was in favour of the “ultimate punishment” for the worst crimes and, during a Question Time debate in 2011, supported the...
U.K.
The Independent

Patel defends Rwanda plan as migrant crossings top 1,000 in a day

Priti Patel defended her plan to send migrants to Rwanda after more than 1,000 crossed the Channel to the UK in a day for the second time in a fortnight.Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show 1,160 people were detected on Sunday in 25 boats, suggesting an average of around 46 people per boat.This is the second time this year the daily total has topped 1,000, after August 22 saw a record 1,295 people intercepted in 27 boats.The latest crossings, which mean the number for 2022 so far is edging closer to exceeding the tally for the whole of last year,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Johnson and Zelensky to stay in ‘close touch’ as friends

Boris Johnson and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will “stay in close touch as friends” when the Prime Minister’s tenure draws to a close, Downing Street has said.The leaders, who have been firm allies throughout the conflict waged by Russia on its neighbour, shared a call on Monday afternoon, the day before the the formal appointment of the new PM.Mr Johnson thanked Mr Zelensky for his “leadership and friendship” and said it had been “a privilege to work with him and support him”.The outgoing Prime Minister has made several visits to the Ukrainian capital, the most of recent of which was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine making ‘real gains’ but fighting is ‘close and hard’, Ben Wallace says

Ukrainians are making “real gains” but fighting is “close and hard”, the Defence Secretary has said.Ben Wallace made a statement in the Commons on the progress of Russia’s attack on its neighbour to update MPs as they returned to Westminster after their summer break.It comes after Ukraine embarked on a counter-offensive in the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region, which Mr Wallace said had “some considerable success”.While he said the Ukrainians are making gains, Mr Wallace said the fighting is intense.He said: “On August 29, Ukraine embarked on a counter-offensive in the south of the country around the city of Kherson, on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Priti Patel quits, as just one-fifth of UK happy with new PM

Priti Patel announced she will stand down as home secretary after Liz Truss won the Conservative leadership.In a letter to Boris Johnson, Ms Patel called on his successor to back “all aspects” of her immigration policies after she returns to the backbenches. Critics said Ms Patel was the “worst home secretary in living memory”.Meanwhile, polling found that only one in five people in Britain were pleased that Ms Truss would be their new prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in a gruelling six-week contest. Another poll found that even Tory voters had no confidence in Ms Truss to address...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory voters have no confidence in Liz Truss to address cost of living crisis, poll finds

Most Conservative voters have no or little confidence in Liz Truss’s ability to address the cost of living crisis, a new poll has found.The incoming prime minister faces an uphill battle to convince the public she is on their side – with 67 per cent of all voters and even 54 per cent of Tories expressing doubts.Expectations for Ms Truss’s premiership are at rock bottom with just 14 per cent of voters expecting her to be an improvement on Boris Johnson, the survey by YouGov found.The foreign secretary, who will replace Boris Johnson as PM on Tuesday, has said she...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Admired from Kyiv to Carlisle’: Liz Truss’ tribute to Boris Johnson met with awkward silence

Liz Truss was met with an awkward silence when she told an audience of Tories that her predecessor, Boris Johnson, was admired from "Kyiv to Carlisle".The foreign secretary made the comments in a victory speech after she was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest.She now replaces Mr Johnson as prime minister and will tomorrow visit the Queen, who will ask her to form a government."You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle," Ms Truss told the audience after listing a number of the outgoing prime minister's achievements.The comments were met with a three-second silence at the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gas prices set to soar again on Monday after Russia shuts off Nord Stream supply pipeline

Gas prices are set to soar further when the markets open on Monday after Russia confirmed that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut indefinitely.The 1,200km (745 miles) gas link runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to northeastern Germany and was due to reopen on Saturday after undergoing several days of maintenance work.However, state-controlled Gazprom said it had discovered “oil leaks” in a turbine during maintenance. It did not give any timescale on when the pipeline would reopen. Although Siemens Energy– which usually services the turbines – said such a leak should not prevent operation.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

825K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy