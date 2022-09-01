ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

denisonbigred.com

Men’s golf tees off new season with Ted Barclay Invitational

GRANVILLE, Ohio (September 4, 2022) – The first action of the new 2022-23 season for the Denison University men's golf team saw the Big Red B team match Wittenberg University for first place after round one before coming up just five strokes short of the team championship during round two of the Ted Barclay Invitational at the Denison Golf Club.
GRANVILLE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Guard George Washington III Decommits From Ohio State

The first player to commit to Ohio State's 2023 class has now reopened his recruitment. Four-star shooting guard George Washington III, the No. 106-rated prospect in the country and No. 2 player in Ohio, announced Monday he has decommitted from the Buckeye program. Washington, who initially committed to Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday crew picks Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup

College Gameday has made their picks for Saturday’s slate of games. The 2022 college football season is truly here. Jack Harlow joined the College Gameday crew to help make some picks of the best Week 1 games. The game of the week is Ohio State-Notre Dame, which has some great storylines on its own.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance

Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
ccsoh.us

Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom

September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
COLUMBUS, OH

