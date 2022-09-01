Read full article on original website
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Towns ‘stepping away’ from basketball, citing injury historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Ohio State, No. 18 Texas A&M exchange chances, play to scoreless drawThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
denisonbigred.com
Men’s golf tees off new season with Ted Barclay Invitational
GRANVILLE, Ohio (September 4, 2022) – The first action of the new 2022-23 season for the Denison University men's golf team saw the Big Red B team match Wittenberg University for first place after round one before coming up just five strokes short of the team championship during round two of the Ted Barclay Invitational at the Denison Golf Club.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Guard George Washington III Decommits From Ohio State
The first player to commit to Ohio State's 2023 class has now reopened his recruitment. Four-star shooting guard George Washington III, the No. 106-rated prospect in the country and No. 2 player in Ohio, announced Monday he has decommitted from the Buckeye program. Washington, who initially committed to Ohio State...
Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Notre Dame
Miyan Williams, Michael Hall, Xavier Johnson and Palaie Gaoteote were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Fighting Irish.
Elite Georgia athlete calls latest Ohio State visit ‘epic,’ already talking return for another game
An elite athlete from Georgia had an “epic” return to Ohio State as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State's Offense Right Now
Ohio State's offense is supposed to be one of the best in college football this season, but it certainly doesn't look like it vs. Notre Dame tonight. The Buckeyes mustered just seven points in two quarters of play against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. They finished the half with a missed field goal.
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
13abc.com
OSU football fans celebrate a win: Local bar celebrates sports betting license approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Football fans tuned into Saturday night’s Ohio State vs. Notre Dame season opener on 13abc, and although they had some people show up to watch the game, owner of local bar Downtown Johnny’s, Dan Martinez, says he is hoping his new sports betting license will bring in even more people next season.
saturdaytradition.com
College Gameday crew picks Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup
College Gameday has made their picks for Saturday’s slate of games. The 2022 college football season is truly here. Jack Harlow joined the College Gameday crew to help make some picks of the best Week 1 games. The game of the week is Ohio State-Notre Dame, which has some great storylines on its own.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Ohio State WR to miss time, per report
Jaxon Smith-Njigba may not be on the field for Ohio State for the next few weeks as he deals with a low-grade hamstring injury. The wide receiver sustained the hamstring injury during Saturday's 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame and "should be ready to go in a couple of weeks," according to a ...
Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change
Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
Buckeyes Defense Shined Brightest in Week One Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles vows "there's more to come."
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message Following Ohio State's Win vs. Notre Dame
It wasn't exactly pretty, but Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes got the job done vs. the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday night. Potential Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud completed 24 of his 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in OSU's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance
Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
Yardbarker
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
Fight involves more than 100 people following high school football game
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight following a high school football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
ccsoh.us
Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom
September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
Massive Sports Complex At Evans Farm Sets Groundbreaking Date
Jennings Sports Park has announced that it will begin construction of a new 56-acre sports complex at a groundbreaking ceremony on September 30. The state-of-the-art sports complex will be a premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages. The sports park will feature eight soccer and multi-sport...
