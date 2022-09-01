August Publication Updates
Tips
- Tip 229A, Shoreline Permitting Requirements for Floating on Water Residences (FOWR) and House Barges, was updated with current exception criteria and application requirements.
- Tip 415, Applicant Responsibilities and Plan Requirements for Mechanical Permits, was updated with current noise code information.
- Tip 425, HVAC Total System Performance Ratio (TSPR), was updated with minor text changes.
We’ve updated the following Tips with our current online services options.
- Tip 303, Applicant Responsibilities and Plan Requirements for Single Family and Two-Unit Dwellings
- Tip 306, Temporary Structure Permits
- Tip 309, Blanket Permits
- Tip 310, Standard Plans
- Tip 312, Decks, Fences and Arbors for Single Family Homes in Seattle
- Tip 316, Subject-to-Field-Inspection Permits
- Tip 317, Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Heat Detectors, and Heat Alarms in Residences and Family Home Day Care
- Tip 318, Construction Pre-Submittal Conference
- Tip 327a, Environmentally Critical Areas Exemptions, Relief from Prohibition on Steep Slope Development, and Modifications to Submittal Requirements — Application Instructions and Submittal Requirements
- Tip 327b, Environmentally Critical Areas — Small Project Waivers Application Instructions and Submittal Requirements
- Tip 328, Environmentally Critical Areas Exceptions
- Tip 330, Environmentally Critical Areas—Yard & Setback, Steep Slope Erosion Hazard and Wetland Buffer Variances
- Tip 331, Environmentally Critical Areas—Tree and Vegetation Overview
- Tip 337, Demolition and Deconstruction
- Tip 343, Opportunities for Flexibility in the Building Code
- Tip 414, STFI Mechanical Permits for Commercial & Multifamily Residential
- Tip 420, Solar Energy Systems
- Tip 507, Build-Over and/or Re-Route Review and Approval Process
- Tip 603, A Resident’s Guide to Housing and Zoning Code Compliance
- Tip 604A, Seattle Laws Regarding Building Maintenance and Repair
- Tip 606, Illegal Dwelling Units
- Tip 608, Regulations Affecting Buildings Unfit for Human Habitation or Other Use
