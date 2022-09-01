August Publication Updates

September 19, 2022; (1:00PM, Pacific Daylight Savings Time) NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Intelligence Analyst. On September 1, 2022, the Seattle Police Department released a Request for Qualifications to hire a consultant(s) to provide up to four Intelligence Analysts. Individual consultants/sole proprietorships are encouraged to apply, and at the discretion of the Seattle Police Department, these positions may be filled by a single proposer or by any combination of proposers. The number of analysts retained via any particular consultant will depend upon the qualifications of the analysts each proposer is able to provide, as well as subsequent negotiations regarding costs and contract performance. AA/EOE.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO