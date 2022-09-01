ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

New Trade Licensing Exam Process

By SDCI Community Engagement
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago

SDCI’s Trade Licensing Program is transitioning to a new testing process that will provide trade license exams online through our website using the Quiz Maker Program. We will begin administering Boiler Fireman Grade 4 exams on this new system starting September 1, 2022. We will send the exam details to the applicants via email.

We will transition all other trade tests to the new program at a later date. What you need to know:

  • The application process remains the same.
  • The process for paying license fees online remains the same.
  • You will not need video conferencing capabilities.
  • The duration of the test has changed to 60 minutes total.
  • We will send you a test link that is valid for two business days.
  • If the test link expires or if you accidentally close the exam, please contact us at sci_tradelicense@seattle.gov or by phone at (206) 684-5174.
  • There are 50 questions in the exam.
  • The Quiz Maker Program automatically grades and scores the exams..
  • The test results will be uploaded to the Seattle Services Portal within 7 business days after you complete the exam.
  • For Boiler and Refrigeration licenses, diagrams are included on the appropriate tests.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Reminder: Plan Review Process Refresher

Back on January 10th, SDCI transitioned to providing plan reviews via plan mark-up instead of traditional letters. This Building Connections article serves as a resources refresher for applicants responding to review comments. The primary change that we are asking of applicants is that they document responses to comments directly in...
JOBS
Seattle, Washington

Time to Apply for a Grading Season Extension

The rainy season is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time to think about whether you will be doing any grading between November 1 and March 31. If your project includes Geotechnical Special Inspections AND if your project is in an environmentally critical area or involves a large quantity of earth-moving, check your special inspection permit record for an item called “Monitor Grading Season Restriction.”
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Office of Labor Standards Announces Seattle’s Independent Contractor Protections (ICP) Ordinance Providing New Workplace Rights as of September 1, 2022

Seattle, WA – (September 1, 2022) The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces the City of Seattle’s Independent Contractor Protections (ICP) Ordinance becomes effective September 1, 2022. The ICP Ordinance provides new workplace rights for independent contractors, freelancers and the self-employed. Seattle City Council passed the labor standard on June 14, 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Rules Require Seattle Tree Service Providers to Register with the City

The City of Seattle is committed to protecting our urban canopy. Trees add value to your property and the surrounding community. Canopy cover is one important measure of the health of the urban forest. Urban trees provide numerous ecological, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, neighborhood livability, and improved public health outcomes.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Seattle, Washington

Criminal Intelligence Analyst; SPD-WSFC-2022-001

September 19, 2022; (1:00PM, Pacific Daylight Savings Time) NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Intelligence Analyst. On September 1, 2022, the Seattle Police Department released a Request for Qualifications to hire a consultant(s) to provide up to four Intelligence Analysts. Individual consultants/sole proprietorships are encouraged to apply, and at the discretion of the Seattle Police Department, these positions may be filled by a single proposer or by any combination of proposers. The number of analysts retained via any particular consultant will depend upon the qualifications of the analysts each proposer is able to provide, as well as subsequent negotiations regarding costs and contract performance. AA/EOE.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

August Publication Updates

Tip 229A, Shoreline Permitting Requirements for Floating on Water Residences (FOWR) and House Barges, was updated with current exception criteria and application requirements. Tip 415, Applicant Responsibilities and Plan Requirements for Mechanical Permits, was updated with current noise code information. Tip 425, HVAC Total System Performance Ratio (TSPR), was updated...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Awards Six Organizations Nearly $900K to Increase Educator Diversity and Organizational Development

Contact: Sage Leibenson, sage.leibenson@seattle.gov, 206.507.6701. DEEL Awards Six Organizations Nearly $900K to Increase Educator Diversity and Organizational Development. SEATTLE (August 31) – The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced today awards of $893K to six organizations to expand pathways into the education field and support worker retention for educators of color. Building on recommendations from the Equitable Communities Initiative, Educator Diversity funding will support up to 5,200 educators through recruitment, program completion and other professional development, and mentorship. Funds will also expand organizations’ capacity to help further their reach and impact.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Clean Buildings Accelerator Program Seeking Participants

The new Seattle Clean Buildings Accelerator technical support program assists building owners or managers to meet the State of Washington’s Clean Buildings Law and to reduce climate-polluting building emissions. This new law initially applies to commercial, nonprofit & nonresidential buildings 50,000 ft2 and larger. It requires buildings to comply with energy targets and supply energy management documentation. Building upgrades that may be needed to meet the targets must be completed in the next 2-6 years depending on building size.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Trade Licensing Program#The Quiz Maker Program#Boiler Fireman Grade
Seattle, Washington

SDOT Contract 22-039: EAST MARGINAL WAY CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS- NORTH SEGMENT CM SERVICES

The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Proposals from qualified firms for SDOT 22-039: East Marginal Way Corridor Improvements – North Segment CM Services. The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), requests Statements of Qualifications, with the goal of hiring for...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Pay My Ticket

Pay your ticket online using a Visa or MasterCard. You will need your citation or case number to use this service. Call (206) 233-7000 to pay your ticket by phone using a Visa or MasterCard. You will need your citation or case number to use this service. A $3.60 transaction fee will be added to your balance.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Announces $1.4M in Community Grants to Provide Prenatal-to-Three Supports for BIPOC, Immigrant and Refugee Communities

Contact: Lori Baxter, lori.baxter@seattle.gov, 206-402-8795. DEEL Announces $1.4M in Community Grants to Provide Prenatal-to-Three Supports for BIPOC, Immigrant and Refugee Communities. Apply by September 21 for individual grants up to $150,000 to support kindergarten readiness and reduce race- and income-based disparities. SEATTLE (September 1) – The Seattle Department of Education...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The East African Senior Center brings together communities and generations through environmental learning

Across the United States, race is the most significant predictor of a person living near contaminated air, water, or soil. It is for this reason that Seattle’s Environmental Justice Fund was created in 2017 to support efforts that benefit and are led by, or in partnership with, those most affected by environmental and climate inequities: Black, Indigenous, People of Color, immigrants, refugees, people with low incomes, youth, and elders. The Environmental Justice Fund supports a wide variety of community-led projects that advance environmental justice and respond to the impacts of climate change. This story series features some of the incredible work led by community groups and organizations supported by the Environmental Justice Fund.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Unveils Park District Budget Proposal to Keep Parks Clean, Open, and Accessible to All

Proposal focuses on essential maintenance while also taking important steps to improve safety, combat climate change, support youth, and advance equity. Plan would reestablish Park Ranger program, plant and maintain thousands of trees, keep public restrooms operational, and open new and improved parks and community centers. Seattle – Reflecting his...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Channel honored with 25 Government Programming Awards

Seattle Channel won 25 Government Programming Awards, including four Awards of Excellence, at the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) annual conference awards ceremony this week. The station also took home 15 Awards of Distinction and six Awards of Honor for its civic and cultural programming. NATOA has been celebrating the achievements of local government programmers across the nation for 37 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Partner Profile: Stacy Nguyen Creative

At Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, we make it a priority to work with Women and Minority Owned Businesses (WMBE). Through our WMBE contracts and purchases, we support businesses that are state-certified or self-identified as being at least 51% owned by people of color and/or women. We will be sharing the amazing work of some of these businesses in this new quarterly profile series.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

430 Pipeline Improvement Project

The 430 Pipeline Improvement project will repair and upgrade portions of the large 42-inch diameter steel pipeline that runs four miles from Volunteer Park to Maple Leaf Reservoir in Seattle. The pipeline was built in the early 1900s and is part of the region’s drinking water system. Location. Construction...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2022 CityArtist Awardees Reflect on Their Work at Upcoming Share Out

This year, CityArtist awarded 25 artists from various fields of work ranging from literature to media/film with $185,000 in funding to create art throughout Seattle. Two 2023 CityArtist awardees, Ellen Sollod and David Quantic, will present their reflections at the virtual 2023 CityArtist Share Out taking place on Sept. 8. Seattle Office of Arts & Culture Acting Director royal alley-barnes will give opening remarks followed by presentations by Ellen and David.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

SYEP Applications Open now for Fall!

Foundations and Pathways Program application is open now and will close at 3 PM on Friday, September 23, 2022. The Foundations and Pathways program is a new, redesign of our previous Learn and Earn program, where participants received 1:1 support and weekly cohort-based sessions on pre-employment soft skills. Our new program will offer two different offerings, to best support your career development journey (see information below)!
JOBS
Seattle, Washington

Volunteer, Foster Programs Keep Shelter Thriving

For more than 25 years, volunteers have dramatically improved the lives of pets at the Seattle Animal Shelter. In 1997 volunteers began to work in tandem with Shelter staff, completing tasks that fall outside of staff responsibilities. Volunteers make it easier for staff to focus on their core jobs while providing extra support for the animals.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy