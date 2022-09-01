New Trade Licensing Exam Process

SDCI’s Trade Licensing Program is transitioning to a new testing process that will provide trade license exams online through our website using the Quiz Maker Program. We will begin administering Boiler Fireman Grade 4 exams on this new system starting September 1, 2022. We will send the exam details to the applicants via email.

We will transition all other trade tests to the new program at a later date. What you need to know: