New Trade Licensing Exam Process
SDCI’s Trade Licensing Program is transitioning to a new testing process that will provide trade license exams online through our website using the Quiz Maker Program. We will begin administering Boiler Fireman Grade 4 exams on this new system starting September 1, 2022. We will send the exam details to the applicants via email.
We will transition all other trade tests to the new program at a later date. What you need to know:
- The application process remains the same.
- The process for paying license fees online remains the same.
- You will not need video conferencing capabilities.
- The duration of the test has changed to 60 minutes total.
- We will send you a test link that is valid for two business days.
- If the test link expires or if you accidentally close the exam, please contact us at sci_tradelicense@seattle.gov or by phone at (206) 684-5174.
- There are 50 questions in the exam.
- The Quiz Maker Program automatically grades and scores the exams..
- The test results will be uploaded to the Seattle Services Portal within 7 business days after you complete the exam.
- For Boiler and Refrigeration licenses, diagrams are included on the appropriate tests.
