Renter’s Handbook 2nd Edition Now Available

Notable changes to the handbook include the addition of the Economic Displacement Relocation Assistance ordinance (EDRA) that went into effect on July 1 as well as information on Notice of Intent to Sell and updates to the expanded Just Cause Eviction provisions.

Remember, that the Rental Agreement Regulation ordinance requires the handbook be distributed whenever changes or updates have been made by the City. Digital copies (so long as the renter has internet access) suffice for existing tenants. When you are signing a rental agreement with a new renter, you must provide a hard copy of the handbook.

While our offices remain mostly shut for now, the City subsidized a large number of handbooks which the Rental Housing Association have kindly agreed to distribute for a nominal charge to cover shipping and handling. They will have handbooks to supply in the next couple of weeks but you can start ordering immediately from their website.

You can order the Renter’s Handbook: $3.30 for one book, or $12.30 for a pack of 10 books. You do not have to be a subscribed member of RHA to order the handbooks.