Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WGME
Visitors head home as Maine sees soggy end to Labor Day weekend
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine's roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
WGME
3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
WGME
Group behind cruise ship restrictions referendum pulls support, question remains on ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The group behind four referendum questions on the November ballot in Portland has pulled its support for one of those questions after announcing a "compromise" this week. The question, which will still go before voters in November, centered around restricting the number of passengers who are allowed...
WGME
Brand new school ready for students in Bath after arson
BATH (WGME) – Tuesday will mark the first day of school at the recently renovated Dike Newell school in in Bath. The school will be buzzing with 250 boys and girls who will start the school year in a brand new school. The arson at the end of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
WGME
Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash with vehicle in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH (WGME) -- The Portsmouth Police Department says a motorcyclist has died from his injuries after crashing into a vehicle Saturday night. Police say the crash happened on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:19 p.m. Investigators say the motorcycle, ridden by 22-year-old Jack Tizzard of Kensington, New Hampshire, crossed...
WGME
Shaws in Scarborough closing soon
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
WGME
Police investigate a stabbing death in Sanford
Sanford (WGME) -- Maine State Police are investigating a stabbing death in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim 32-year-old Dane Brooks...
RELATED PEOPLE
WGME
Police investigating two shootings in Portland housing complex
PORTLAND, Maine – Police responded to two separate shootings in the Riverton Park Housing complex that occurred Friday night. The first incident happened just after 8:00 PM when a caller reported hearing several gunshots coming from the area of Springbrook Way. Police found a witness who said several vehicles had left the area just after the gunshots were heard.
WGME
Raymond community raises thousands for Make-a-Wish Maine
RAYMOND (WGME) - A small community raising big dollars for Make-a-Wish Maine Sunday. A charity auction was held at the Kokatosi Campground in Raymond. Folks staying at the campground all donated gift cards and appliances with the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish Maine. The organization helps fulfill the wishes of children...
WGME
CBS 13 says goodbye to weekend anchor Lauren Healy
PORTLAND (WGME) – This is my last day here at CBS13, and I am so incredibly grateful for my time here. Bittersweet doesn't even begin to describe it. When I moved to Maine four years ago, I had never been here and knew no one. With two weeks to...
WGME
Thank-A-Vet: Wayne Thibodeau
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CBS13 is honoring Maine veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring Wayne Thibodeau. Wayne's grandkids, Nichole, Carl and Cohen, say he is their rock and has always been there when they needed him. Wayne served three years in Vietnam,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Estrella volunteers to attend University of Tennessee
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland basketball phenom J.P. Estrella made his long-awaited college announcement Friday. “I'll be attending the University of Tennessee,” Estrella said. He'll be a Tennessee Volunteer after his upcoming season at Brewster Academy.
Comments / 0