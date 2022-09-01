ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
ClutchPoints

Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
ClutchPoints

‘Pretty unusual:’ Cade McNamara gets real about Jim Harbaugh’s setup after potential last game as starter for Michigan

Cade McNamara may have just played his last game as a starter for Michigan. The Wolverines emerged with a lopsided victory over Colorado State on Saturday, 51-7, but for his part, McNamara didn’t do much to prove that he deserves to be Michigan’s starting quarterback the rest of the way. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh […] The post ‘Pretty unusual:’ Cade McNamara gets real about Jim Harbaugh’s setup after potential last game as starter for Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy