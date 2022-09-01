Read full article on original website
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
7 College Quarterbacks for Detroit Lions to Watch
Identifying which quarterbacks could be drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell news conference recap: So who's calling plays?
Follow along with us as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and a few players speak to the media in a weekly Monday news conference. The Lions are preparing for the start of the 2022 season, which kicks off Sunday against the Eagles at Ford Field. ...
Brad Holmes Makes Telling Comment About LB Malcolm Rodriguez
Lions do not want to overhype rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
Yardbarker
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans keep impressive attendance streak alive with big turnout in Week 1
It was a record-setting day for Michigan, but the record-setting took place at the field, rather than on it. The Wolverines cruised to an easy victory against Colorado State, and a record number of people were there to watch. Michigan fans are nothing but loyal, and in 2021, the Wolverines...
What CSU coach Jay Norvell said about Michigan football after the 51-7 loss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was tough sledding for Colorado State coach Jay Norvell in his first game leading Rams: a trip to Ann Arbor to take on a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist, the Michigan Wolverines. While the former Nevada head coach was encouraged by what he saw...
Backup QB plan 'took a detour' for Lions GM Brad Holmes
One of the prime points of conversation in Lions land all summer was the backup QB position. The camp battle between David Blough and Tim Boyle was captivating–in part because neither has really done much to show they should have the job. And it turns out, neither will. Boyle...
‘Pretty unusual:’ Cade McNamara gets real about Jim Harbaugh’s setup after potential last game as starter for Michigan
Cade McNamara may have just played his last game as a starter for Michigan. The Wolverines emerged with a lopsided victory over Colorado State on Saturday, 51-7, but for his part, McNamara didn’t do much to prove that he deserves to be Michigan’s starting quarterback the rest of the way. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh […] The post ‘Pretty unusual:’ Cade McNamara gets real about Jim Harbaugh’s setup after potential last game as starter for Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
