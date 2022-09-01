Read full article on original website
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
House mover’s final act: A century-old tenant house
Wright, who calls himself a fifth-generation mover, has moved houses like this his whole life. He started with his first at age 12 in Polkton, the Anson County town where he lives. He enjoys the challenge each one presents.
Statesville Record & Landmark
AFC Urgent Care will host grand opening in Statesville Sept. 8
AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will be hosting a grand opening celebration Sept. 8 from 2-6 p.m. AFC Urgent Care will be providing food, entertainment and prizes including $5 gas cards for the first 200 visitors (one per family) and a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants. The doors will...
North Carolina city ranked among the most polite metro areas in the country
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte was found to be one of the […]
How Long Does It Take To Feel The Effects Of CBD Oil?
MINT HILL, NC – Since everyone is different, the answer to this question will vary from person to person. For some people, results are immediate, for those that are interested in getting a sample of CBD oil, we offer that here at Carolina Hemp Company Mint Hill. A lot...
kiss951.com
Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County
Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
WRAL
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy. Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell health officials report three more deaths attributed to COVID-19
More than 500 deaths in Iredell County have now been attributed to COVID-19. The Iredell County Health Department, which provides a weekly report on deaths each Wednesday, reported that three more individuals passed away during the seven-day period ending August 28. A total of 501 deaths have now been attributed to COVID-19 in Iredell.
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
'No warning, no communication' | Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire to clear up confusion on hair policy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty. "The grooming policy, so many policies, are...
North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
After customer complaints, York County to buy private utility in $36M acquisition
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — York County announced it will acquire the Blue Granite Water Company’s utility system in Lake Wylie. The move comes after Channel 9 has reported on several customer complaints about Blue Granite’s water quality and customer service. On Friday, York County said it will...
Newton suspends recycling collection, cites worker shortage
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage. City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division. Officials said the city is installing several new […]
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
CMPD Animal Care seeking people to temporarily foster animals after holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — With the holiday weekend closing the CMPD Animal Care and Adoption Center for an extra day, the shelter is seeking your help in temporarily fostering animals as a day closed on Labor Day means a day without moving dogs into homes. The shelter expects to be full...
