Concord, NC

luxury-houses.net

This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

AFC Urgent Care will host grand opening in Statesville Sept. 8

AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will be hosting a grand opening celebration Sept. 8 from 2-6 p.m. AFC Urgent Care will be providing food, entertainment and prizes including $5 gas cards for the first 200 visitors (one per family) and a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants. The doors will...
STATESVILLE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Concord, NC
kiss951.com

Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County

Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell health officials report three more deaths attributed to COVID-19

More than 500 deaths in Iredell County have now been attributed to COVID-19. The Iredell County Health Department, which provides a weekly report on deaths each Wednesday, reported that three more individuals passed away during the seven-day period ending August 28. A total of 501 deaths have now been attributed to COVID-19 in Iredell.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Person
Seal
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Newton suspends recycling collection, cites worker shortage

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage. City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division. Officials said the city is installing several new […]
NEWTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
TROUTMAN, NC

