NME
New ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch adds “challenging” Terror Zones
Diablo 2: Resurrected has a new patch for the player testing realm (PTR) which introduces Terror Zones, an experimental feature aimed at making the leveling process more difficult. Terror Zones are optional, but if players enable them prior to starting a game they’ll be terrorised by the armies of the...
Here's a chunky new Homeworld 3 gameplay trailer about an ambush
Gravelly comms voices, honestly, just ain't anything better. The latest look at Homeworld 3 beats out past (opens in new tab) eyefuls of gameplay by about three minutes, which I like quite a bit. You know why? It has lots more nice sweeping space ships and gravelly radio comms chatter and ancient, arcane megastructures.
IGN
Against the Storm - Exclusive Changing World Trailer
Watch the latest Against the Storm trailer for a look at some new gameplay, how settlements are built, the types of order you can choose, and more. Meet the settlers who establish colonies in the upcoming roguelite city builder and see how they construct a new settlement. Following a devastating storm that destroyed the world, you'll need to help rebuild as you lead humans, lizards, beavers, and harpies to reclaim the wilderness, gather resources, and discover new technologies.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 - Rebuilt for PS5: Tapping Into the Senses Trailer
Join Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, game director Matthew Gallant, and creative director and writer Shaun Escayg as they discuss how The Last of Us Part 1 has been rebuilt for PS5 to bring the remake to be much closer to the studio's original vision for the game. From improved character facial animations to 3D audio and weather haptics, here's how the remake has been enhanced, two generations on from it's original release.
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
IGN
Bloober's Silent Hill 2 Remake Screenshots Leaked
Silent Hill is easily the most anticipated title in the horror genre for the entire gaming industry. We have seen many leaks and reports related to Silent Hills remake which keep developing the player's intrigue. At first we saw some screenshots that were taking down through a copyright claim. Then we learnt that there were multiple Silent Hill projects in the works at Bloober. The last leak we saw, pointed towards a September reveal for Silent Hill 2 remake.
Tower of Fantasy is an anime-style MMO set on a stunning post-apocalyptic world
MMOs always come bearing a lot of promises - endless adventures in an ever-evolving shared world, friendships and rivalries with other players and guilds, and the freedom to play in a way that suits you. But while the best games in the genre know how to keep those promises, their extraordinary scale and ambition often comes at the cost of looking all that good.
NME
‘Aliens: Dark Descent’ is the ‘Aliens’ game fans deserve
As a paid up member of the “I love Xenomorphs” fan club, i’m used to crushing disappointment. Aliens: Dark Descent, a turn-based strategy being developed by French strategy outfit Tindalos Interactive, looks like it might actually be pretty good, delivering an atmospheric tactics game that seems like it’ll deliver a mix of pulse-pounding action and brown-trousers terror.
A fan-made revival of a long-dead action game gets the official green light from Paradox
The Showdown Effect: Reloaded brings numerous improvements to the sidescrolling action-platformer. Four years after being delisted from Steam, multiplayer sidescrolling action game The Showdown Effect (opens in new tab) is back in a completely fan-made resurrection that's been given official approval by Paradox Interactive. Paradox released The Showdown Effect in...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Gamespot
Retro emulation handheld Evercade EXP gets 18 Capcom classics built-in
Relive everything from Street Fighter 2 to Mega Man X once again
New God of War Ragnarok gameplay footage shows Kratos’ new weapon abilities
Kratos and Atreus have teamed up to take on new enemy Grims in this new gameplay footage
IGN
Ooblets - Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
IGN
First Fing Day
Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough for First F#@!ing Day, your first Main Mission in Saints Row. Shortly after creating your Boss in the opening scene, you find yourself buried alive just outside the big Saints party. Flashing back to a few months prior, you are on the convoy to your...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Prime Video
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' sets up some fascinating storylines during its two-part premiere. When does 'The Rings of Power' Episode 3 come out on Prime Video?
IGN
Consecrated Snowfield Map
The Consecrated Snowfield Map is only accessible after finding both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using them at the Grand Lift of Rold. You'll find it just off the main road to the west. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs....
IGN
New Genshin Characters 2022
New Genshin Impact characters are added to the game on a regular basis; there is usually at least one new character introduced with every version update. These new Genshin characters are typically first officially announced by HoYoverse on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account before being showcased during the Special Program Livestream for the next Version update, and finally released on a banner in either the first or second phase of each version.
IGN
Eccentric Set
Obtained during final segment of the Sorceress Sellen Questline. If you choose to Assist Sellen at Raya Lucaria, you'll obtain the set after the fight with Witch-Hunter Jerren.
IGN
Pokemon Go Field Research September 2022
Field Research tasks provide a consistent way of acquiring new missions, and therefore new rewards, within Pokemon Go. Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for September 2022, along with their requirements and rewards. How to Acquire Field Research Tasks. Field Research tasks...
