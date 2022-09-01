ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
SFGate

Pakistan's ousted premier criticizes government, military

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan broadened his fight with the government in an overnight speech accusing officials of delaying snap elections to control who serves as the next army chief. The claim drew condemnation from the government and the military on Monday. Khan made his remarks...
SFGate

Head of Polish state TV dismissed, for 3rd time in 7 years

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s state-run TVP, whom critics accuse of having turned the broadcaster into a mouthpiece for the government, was unexpectedly dismissed Monday. Jacek Kurski confirmed on Twitter that he was leaving TVP, saying it is a decision by his “political environment.” The...
SFGate

German president apologizes for 1972 Olympic attack failures

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's president apologized Monday for multiple failures by his country before, during and after the 1972 attack on the Munich OIympics as he joined his Israeli counterpart and relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the games 50 years ago. The anniversary...
SFGate

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility’s operator and the U.N. atomic watchdog said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said...
