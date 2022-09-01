Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
SFGate
Pakistan's ousted premier criticizes government, military
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan broadened his fight with the government in an overnight speech accusing officials of delaying snap elections to control who serves as the next army chief. The claim drew condemnation from the government and the military on Monday. Khan made his remarks...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Head of Polish state TV dismissed, for 3rd time in 7 years
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s state-run TVP, whom critics accuse of having turned the broadcaster into a mouthpiece for the government, was unexpectedly dismissed Monday. Jacek Kurski confirmed on Twitter that he was leaving TVP, saying it is a decision by his “political environment.” The...
SFGate
German president apologizes for 1972 Olympic attack failures
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's president apologized Monday for multiple failures by his country before, during and after the 1972 attack on the Munich OIympics as he joined his Israeli counterpart and relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the games 50 years ago. The anniversary...
SFGate
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility’s operator and the U.N. atomic watchdog said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said...
Comments / 0