ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta DA Indicts 26 Alleged Gang Members After Crimes Against Celebs

By bibacadams
93.9 WKYS
93.9 WKYS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dfaC_0heKyJIr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxSBX_0heKyJIr00

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

District Attorney Fani Willis has announced that her office is bringing formal RICO charges against the “Drug Rich Gang.” 26 people were arrested this week with many of the alleged incidents related to crimes against well-known celebrities in the city.

“If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going to suffer consequences,” Willis said at the press conference, according to 11 Alive News. “And today is the start of some of those consequences.”

The DA’s office said that the crew would often target celebrities or people who flaunted their wealth on social media. “So I do have a message for the public where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off,” Willis warned. “Unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you.”

Several of their alleged victims include: Calvin Ridley, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, Brad Guzan, goalkeeper for Atlanta United, Marlo Hampton, reality star on the Housewives of Atlanta who has a child with Future, and Brittni Mealy, a social media star who also has a child with rapper Future.

There are more than 16 incidents in the indictment including kidnapping, robbing, shootings and home invasions.

Willis said that the Drug Rich Gang uses prescription bottles and money symbols in their jewelry and tattoos. She notes that her office believes that they are a hybrid organization of Gangster Disciples (GD) and Bloods.

Crimes allegedly committed by the gang go back as far as 2018, but they have been on the radar of law enforcement since 2016.

Willis issued a warning to criminals in the city, saying, “We are going to find you. We are going to convict you. And we’re going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days, and I’m not apologizing for that.”



The post Atlanta DA Indicts 26 Alleged Gang Members After Crimes Against Celebs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkbeacon.com

Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta

A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Gang Violence#Street Gang#Violent Crime#Atlanta Da Indicts#The Drug Rich Gang#The Atlanta Falcons
howafrica.com

Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals

Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
ATLANTA, GA
rollingout.com

Atlanta rapper JID leaves no question that Dreamville is the best music label

East Atlanta rapper JID showed off his talent in Philadelphia on Sept. 3 during his performance at the Made in America festival. JID came out and delivered a strong message from the jump as he wore a shirt that read in all caps “F— the system, not the world.” The rapper is known for his high-level raps and gave the fans exactly what they wanted with the song “NEVER” that is on the album The Never Story.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
New Pittsburgh Courier

E. Faye Williams: Inappropriate level of force

TriceEdneyWire.com—The past few weeks have been anything except uneventful. The passage of new life-altering progressive laws, expected and unexpected results in primary elections, the service of a subpoena on Mar-A-Lago, and a variety of other events have captured the attention of the nation. Because of a vested interest in the lives of Black people, my own attention was drawn to the results of the investigation of the death of Rayshard Brooks.
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

46
Followers
647
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The most hip hop and R&B in the DMV!

 https://kysdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy