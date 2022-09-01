Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Nature Park Vandalized
The Ray Harral Nature Center in Broken Arrow said someone removed guard rail posts protecting visitors from off-trail exploration. Miranda Adams, supervisor for the park, said she was upset by the damage. " I was sad that it happened and I was mad that somebody destroyed the hard work of...
news9.com
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
Fundraiser announced for children involved in Pryor crash
TULSA, Okla. — A fundraiser has been announced for the family involved in a crash in Pryor earlier this week. Four children along with their mother were traveling to visit family, according to the GoFundMe page. Police said the minivan the family was in was stopped at a traffic...
pryorinfopub.com
Rocklahoma: A Whole New Perspective
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Rocklahoma brings mixed emotions to the town of Pryor. Some look forward to the venue and music while others enjoy people-watching at Walmart. There is also that group who plan to leave town because they want nothing to do with Rocklahoma. Until this year, I have been one that stays at home and often wonders what all the hype is about. This year my perspective has changed. I was given the opportunity to interview the bands and people from far and wide that come to our little town and ask them “what brought you to Pryor, besides the music?” What they told me might surprise you.
16-Year-Old Reunites With First Responder That Helped Family Deliver Her
Sixteen years ago, Myle Anderson was born, and it's a story like something seen in a movie. When Myle's mother, Channa, went into labor, her family raced to the hospital. They had to stop at an E-Z Mart parking lot in Glenpool. First responders showed up at the scene and...
Rocklahoma campers out in full force
On the Rocklahoma grounds, there are several acres of camping space, festival-goers have the option to camp in a tent or do it big in an RV or camper
FOX23 investigates why collections boxes at Tulsa post offices remain closed
TULSA, Okla. — After getting several tips, FOX23 is investigating what’s going on at post offices in Tulsa. Typically, you can drive through and drop your mail in blue collection boxes, but there are three Tulsa locations where you can no longer do that. Near 71st and Lewis,...
kosu.org
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
Four-year-old boy involved in Pryor crash dies from his injuries, family says
TULSA, Okla. — A four-year-old boy who was involved in a car accident in Pryor last week has died from his injuries, his family said on Sunday. Sevyn Nelson, 4, died on Saturday at a Tulsa hospital, a family spokesperson told FOX23. Three other children and the children’s mother were also involved in the crash on Aug. 30.
news9.com
OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located
--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.
The Crazy Characters & Party People of Rocklahoma 2022!
If you've never made the trip to Pryor, OK. for Rocklahoma you may not know that the people-watching here is as entertaining as the bands. Every imaginable kind and type of person from mild to wild is in attendance. You'll find superheroes, horror icons, cartoon characters, and even Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves are regulars. A quick walk through the crowd is all it takes. You never know who or what you'll run into at ROK.
Two wounded in shooting, home invasion in south Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were wounded in a shooting and home invasion early Monday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 81st and Yale around 5 a.m. The residents in the home told police that two people broke into the home and...
News On 6
Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor
Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
Tulsa police searching for truck involved in fatal hit & run
When officers arrived they found the deceased victim but the suspect who struck her with their blue pickup truck fled the scene.
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Things To Do in Tulsa, OK (Fun and Unique!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tulsa, Oklahoma is widely known as being one of America’s greatest attractions. Thanks to its beautiful art deco architecture, and historical appeal it is an ideal place for tourists and art enthusiasts who want to embark on a cultured vacation. In addition, it continues to be the perfect travel destination for exploring nature and learning more about historic attractions. If you are planning a trip to Tulsa, you are in for a treat- Oklahoma boasts amazing sites to visit including aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and more.
1 In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase On ATV
Tulsa Police engaged in a chase with two people who were riding on ATVs near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Saturday night. According to the police, the people on the ATVs were running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic. Police took one of the suspects into...
TPD: 'Poorly done' paint job, expired tag on stolen car leads to arrest
On Wednesday around 5:10 p.m., an officer saw what appeared to be a black Honda Civic driving near 41st and Memorial.
