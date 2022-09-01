Read full article on original website
Controlling costs of service: Every dollar counts
Controlling cost has always been a priority for hospital administrators, but now it is taking precedence over nearly every other factor of healthcare operations. Over the last year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.5% across the board. Medical care alone has increased more than 2.7%. Capital equipment vendors have published new price lists that reflect increases of 3-10%, with some bumping pricing up to 17%. It’s just a matter of time before increases are felt in the costs of overall medical care.
Medical association to create 1st guidelines for diagnosing, treating ADHD
The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders plans to develop the nation's first guidelines for diagnosing and treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 1. There are guidelines for diagnosing and treating the condition in children and adolescents, but none exist for adults....
Medtech company president convicted in $77M COVID-19, allergy testing scheme
A federal jury has convicted the president of a medtech company for fraudulently billing for more than $77 million in COVID-19 and allergy tests, the Justice Department said Sept. 2. Mark Schena, 59, of Los Altos, Calif., had claimed to invent a revolutionary technology that could test for virtually any...
Practices see more patients, bill more after private equity acquisitions: study
Private equity firms that acquire physician-owned practices may be upcoding or up-charging insurance, according to researchers at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland. The study, published Sept. 2 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, compared financial data from 578 private equity-acquired practices and 2,874 similar independent practices....
