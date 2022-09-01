Picture this: In a high-tech, subterranean lab, ColourPop Cosmetics has assembled a team of elite scientists to develop a formula that, if executed properly, will result in a makeup collection so nostalgic it will force even the most cynical beauty editor to shed a tear. I have no evidence that this actually happened, but how else can you explain the magic that is ColourPop Cosmetics’ latest collab, Harry Potter x ColourPop? When I set out to write an honest review of the Harry Potter x ColourPop collection, I didn’t expect to start tearing up while unboxing the products, but that’s exactly what happened. Available on Thursday, Sept. 8, this collection is so specifically calibrated to touch the hearts of Potterheads that I can only conclude it was designed by neuroscientists who specialize in the brain chemistry of Harry Potter fans. It’s either that or, you know, magic.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 HOURS AGO