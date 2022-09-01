Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Watch The 'House Of The Dragon' Season 1, Episode 4 Promo
Birth, love, murder, marriage, and betrayal? From episodes two to three, HBO’s House of the Dragon series has seriously taken flight, and the game of thrones within House Targaryen is only getting more and more heated. To get a sneak peek into how the power struggle is unfolding, you don’t have to sit on the edge of your seat for long. Now, you can watch the House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 4 promo to see exactly how the flames of conflict are being fanned. Before you continue reading, be warned — there are spoilers ahead.
‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’
Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
Elite Daily
House Of The Dragon’s Jason Lannister Totally Lives Up To The Family Name
Game of Thrones was set after the fall of the Targaryen family that ruled for 300 years. With no established family holding the throne, the series was about all the different houses vying for the Iron Throne, a dozen in all. However, House of the Dragon is far less messy, with only Targaryens (and Hightowers) to contend with. But finally, House Lannister showed up in the form of Jason Lannister, who fits his family’s reputation to a tee.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
I Reviewed The Harry Potter x ColourPop Collection, And It’s Magical
Picture this: In a high-tech, subterranean lab, ColourPop Cosmetics has assembled a team of elite scientists to develop a formula that, if executed properly, will result in a makeup collection so nostalgic it will force even the most cynical beauty editor to shed a tear. I have no evidence that this actually happened, but how else can you explain the magic that is ColourPop Cosmetics’ latest collab, Harry Potter x ColourPop? When I set out to write an honest review of the Harry Potter x ColourPop collection, I didn’t expect to start tearing up while unboxing the products, but that’s exactly what happened. Available on Thursday, Sept. 8, this collection is so specifically calibrated to touch the hearts of Potterheads that I can only conclude it was designed by neuroscientists who specialize in the brain chemistry of Harry Potter fans. It’s either that or, you know, magic.
Comments / 0