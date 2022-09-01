ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs over fire hazard

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle.

One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company says it’s not telling people to park the SUVs outdoors. It says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.

It’s the second recent recall for the Expedition and Navigator due to problems that can cause fires.

In July, Ford expanded a May recall to 66,000 of the SUVs from the 2021 model year. The company told owners to park them outdoors due to a series of engine fires that could happen while the ignitions are off. Ford traced the cause to printed circuit boards that are susceptible to an electrical short.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

