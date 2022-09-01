ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago City Council implores for improved police technology in budget hearing

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fexWX_0heKuQfE00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Chicago City Council hearing on the police budget devoted plenty of time to the department’s current technology.

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea noted he and several colleagues have been calling for the City to replace its aging police helicopters for years. He said with the ranks of the police still too low, technology is one one answer.

“Folks, we are not getting more cops, we’re losing more cops, each and every day. We’ve got to lean more on technology, and we’ve got to think outside the box,” O’Shea said. "Every major municipality in this country has purchased helicopters.”

City Budget Director Susie Park promised the city is buying two helicopters soon and should have them in 2023.

Cameras were also a focus in the hearing. 17th Ward Alderman David Moore had complained to the department before that police cameras in his area don’t work and haven’t for a while.

“It shouldn’t have been down that long without somebody knowing and I got shootings over there,” Moore said.

Deputy Director Dan Casey with the Office of Public Safety Administration had an answer. He said supply chain issues have delayed their efforts.

“We’ve had significant issues, as it’s been a global challenge to get parts in, so this year has been a huge challenge for getting parts in on time,” Casey said.

That was not what the Ald. Moore wanted to hear.

Another alderman wanted more cameras in his ward. Casey promised action there too.

“Cameras came in this month, the first small shipment compared to what the demand is, so cameras for everything, to supply, repairs, priority for violence and areas of the city,” Casey added.

