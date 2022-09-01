Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Sempra Energy’s SRE ongoing systematic investments in infrastructure development, efficient debt management and continuous progress in liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) projects are likely to drive its performance in the long run. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment...
NASDAQ
After Its Reverse Stock Split, Is Mind Medicine a Buy?
Hot off its 1-for-15 reverse stock split on August 26, Mind Medicine (NASDAQ: MNMD) shares are hovering near $11.50, and the market's reaction to the move has been muted at best. The psychedelic therapy developer's stock is still down by more than 72.7% in the last 12 months thanks to an incipient bear market and widespread pessimism about the prospects of risky growth stocks.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. BIO RAD LABORATORIES INC (BIO)...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
2022 has been a challenging year for investors. Market fluctuations, economic uncertainty, and high inflation have made it increasingly challenging to earn returns. But the year isn't over yet. With fall quickly approaching, September is an ideal time to invest in dividend stocks that can provide some stability and offset...
NASDAQ
If You Like This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock, You'll Love These 2 Stocks
Warren Buffett owns a lot of stocks, many of which pay dividends. However, his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), only owns one real estate investment trust (REIT): STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR). It pays a big-time dividend that currently yields 5.8%. If you're a Warren Buffett follower and like STORE...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
NASDAQ
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
NASDAQ
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC (VSH) is a mid-cap value stock...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On John Neff - 9/5/2022
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. ESSENT GROUP LTD (ESNT) is...
NASDAQ
Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rallied 12.4% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the oil producer's gain was its second-quarter results and news it's buying more cash-gushing oil assets. That continued the oil stock's ferocious rally this year, with shares rocketing more than 50% higher thanks to higher crude prices.
NASDAQ
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
The biotech industry is heavily regulated by the federal government and its science watchdog, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As a consequence, biotech investors often evaluate a possible investment by looking at the company's pipeline of future assets. Research and development is a key factor in this sector. So...
NASDAQ
3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
NASDAQ
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The biotech sector has brought its share of big gains to investors' portfolios, from coronavirus success stories such as Moderna to long-established names like Biogen. Moderna, the maker of a top-selling coronavirus vaccine, has climbed more than 600% over the past two and a half years. Biogen has advanced 11,000% since its trading debut.
NASDAQ
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
NASDAQ
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
A small-cap stock called Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: EVLV) has vaulted to the top of my watch list. This is a company in the security industry, but unlike companies like Okta or Zscaler, it's not interested in providing security for data. It's focused on security for human beings in the real world.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers Are Buying in a Bear Market
The stock market tanked in the second quarter. By the end of June, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 31% off its high and the broad-based S&P 500 was down 21%, putting both indexes in bear market territory. But several of the wealthiest hedge fund managers kept buying growth stocks through the downturn.
NASDAQ
Could Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is a rapidly growing healthcare company that offers products which help treat patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). It's also moving beyond that and into other areas to diversify its business. With multiple drugs in its portfolio and more approvals that could be on the way, the stock possesses lots of growth potential.
NASDAQ
Atlassian (TEAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Atlassian (TEAM) closed the most recent trading day at $232.42, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained...
