KCBY
Group gives back to teachers with Stuff the Jeep Drive
COOS BAY, Ore. — Members of a Jeep club spread up and down the South Coast will use a weekend supply drive to give back to local teachers. But they're not stuffing the truck, let's be clear; they're stuffing the Jeep. Hundreds of Jeep lovers in the Oregon's Bay...
KCBY
South Coast community turns out to exceed goal for Stuff the Jeep school supply drive
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Stuff the Jeep school supply drive was a big success for Oregon's Bay Area Jeep Club. The event held Saturday at the Graham Bay Area Dealership brought out the Coos Bay community and its neighboring cities. Organizer Christina Watson had hopes to fill a...
oregontoday.net
Anglers net cash prizes, Sept. 5
MYRTLE POINT – The big-money bass are still waiting to be caught. Six lucky anglers collected cash during a Labor Day Weekend bass derby on the Coquille River. They took home prizes ranging from $50 to $500, while helping reduce the population of invasive, predatory smallmouth bass. Prizes were awarded for bass that were tagged with microchips, redeemable for cash. But two bass worth $1,000 each are still at large. That means the cash is waiting for someone to reel it in, courtesy of the Port of Coquille River. “It’s really a good thing, because we can keep people fishing on them,” said Port Commissioner Fred Fry. Bass are ravenous enemies of native salmon, and the Coquille River’s fall Chinook salmon run is in danger of extinction. Numerous agencies and community organizations, led by the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, are cooperating to save the salmon run. Catching bass is one of their tactics. The port held its second bass derby Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 3 and 4), and anglers took 1,518 bass from the river. Also, the Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program gave away 68 fishing poles to young anglers. The port district plans to resume bass derbies next spring. In the meantime, Fry encourages local anglers to keep fishing for smallmouth bass. Once caught, bass should be frozen until they can be scanned for microchips. The port will set up a scanning station at 5 p.m. each Sunday at the Myrtle Point boat launch, until the fishing season ends. In addition to the two $1,000 fish, many smaller cash prizes remain to be claimed. Many of the bass caught over the weekend were given away to local residents, who were happy to have some tasty fish. The rest will become fertilizer for a local farm. Derby sponsors include the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Coquille Indian Tribe, Roseburg Forest Products, Timberline Taxidermy, 3J Ranches and the Spruce Street Bar and Grill.
beachconnection.net
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
coquilletribe.org
Fishing Derby, September 2022
The Coquille Indian Tribe donated $1,000 to lure participants for a smallmouth bass derby. It’s part of an effort to reduce invasive predators that gobble baby salmon.
KCBY
Some Reedsport residents to experience water outages Tuesday
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Hemlock Court beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
KXL
Multiple Homes Destroyed In Raging Fire In Weed, California
WEED, Calif. (AP) – A fast-moving fire in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Weed councilwoman Sue Tavalero says the Mill Fire started on the property of Roseburg...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ID THEFT, COMPUTER CRIMES
A Roseburg man was jailed on identity theft and computer crime charges by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. 38-year old Christopher Page was contacted in the 400 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue. Page was detained for allegedly using a victim’s credit cards at two businesses in Roseburg. Charges included two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, second-degree attempted theft and computer crime. Page was released later in the day.
KVAL
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association and Myrtle Creek Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Clarks Branch Road and NE Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. The fire was suppressed with minimal spread to...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged harassment incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just after 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of James Wall allegedly punching a random male while the victim was pumping gas at a business in the 3100 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The 38-year old was charged with harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and for a parole violation. Wall was detained without bail.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 1
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 30, 3:40 a.m., Hull St. & John Topits, “CBPD served two warrants,” on 50-year old Matthew Wade Livingston charging Curry Co. SO FTA on Disorderly Conduct II; Medford PD charging FTA on Unlawful Use of Weapon, “Livingston cited in lieu of custody.”
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING METH TO POLICE STATION
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to the police station. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at 11:45 a.m. the 32-year old went to the Public Safety Center to retrieve some property being held for safekeeping. A violation amount of meth was allegedly located in his backpack. He was cited and released.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly damaging Halloween decorations in front of a home early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:00 a.m. the 24-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Southeast Jackson Street where the incident allegedly took place. He was charged with second-degree counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $7,500.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 8:30 a.m. a driver was stopped at a red light at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Stewart Parkway. Another driver was traveling south on Stephens Street. The first driver’s light turned green and she began traveling west through the intersection. The second driver approached a red light, but kept going and their SUV was hit by the first vehicle.
