KGLO News
Final weekend of traditional boating season on Iowa lakes, rivers
CLEAR LAKE — This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The Department of Natural Resources’ Susan Stocker says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. “Steady, and large, and of course, we have added our increase in paddle sports — so the nonpowered canoes and kayaks are increasing and growing all the time,” she says.
Iowa Pheasant Numbers Looking Good Again
Des Moines, Iowa — The numbers are in from the annual DNR roadside pheasant survey and they show the potential for another good year for hunters. DNR wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the bird count is nearly identical to that in 2021. It could end up being the second...
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
Czech festival in Iowa to celebrate 100 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church will celebrate a century of its popular festival Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with the return of Czech Goulash Day. Czech Goulash Day, celebrated in various forms since 1922, features its namesake goulash – what some might consider a beef and vegetable stew — and kolaches, a fruit-filled traditional Czech pastry.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
Northern Lights may be visible this weekend
Rochester, MN -- The Northern Lights could become visible over the Labor Day weekend as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A series of solar flares occurred in recent days and the particles released from these flares are expected to interact with the Earth's magnetosphere, creating the aurora (Northern Lights). The aurora is visible close to the poles quite often throughout the year, but it takes high solar activity for the aurora to be visible further south into the northern United States.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa
Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
Plan on being outdoors for Labor Day weekend? Here's what to expect for weather in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — The weather in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be fantastic for any outdoor plans during the long holiday weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s with tons of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime lows will dip down into the upper 50s...
Disease deadly to rabbits discovered for first time in Iowa
AMES — A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their...
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa
Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution
A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area...
Gov hopeful DeJear believes Iowans more independent than loyal to D or R label
DeJear fighting uphill as underdog in polls and campaign money. We’re 65 days away from decision day in November. One of Iowa’s big races is for governor. Incumbent Kim Reynolds faces a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear. The most recent poll by the Des Moines Register is from...
Family sues state of Iowa in connection to son's death at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A little more than a year ago, 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned in the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the state of Iowa. The news comes after his mother and father previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
