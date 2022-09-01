ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Final weekend of traditional boating season on Iowa lakes, rivers

CLEAR LAKE — This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The Department of Natural Resources’ Susan Stocker says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. “Steady, and large, and of course, we have added our increase in paddle sports — so the nonpowered canoes and kayaks are increasing and growing all the time,” she says.
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Pheasant Numbers Looking Good Again

Des Moines, Iowa — The numbers are in from the annual DNR roadside pheasant survey and they show the potential for another good year for hunters. DNR wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the bird count is nearly identical to that in 2021. It could end up being the second...
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
homegrowniowan.com

Czech festival in Iowa to celebrate 100 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church will celebrate a century of its popular festival Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with the return of Czech Goulash Day. Czech Goulash Day, celebrated in various forms since 1922, features its namesake goulash – what some might consider a beef and vegetable stew — and kolaches, a fruit-filled traditional Czech pastry.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Northern Lights may be visible this weekend

Rochester, MN -- The Northern Lights could become visible over the Labor Day weekend as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A series of solar flares occurred in recent days and the particles released from these flares are expected to interact with the Earth's magnetosphere, creating the aurora (Northern Lights). The aurora is visible close to the poles quite often throughout the year, but it takes high solar activity for the aurora to be visible further south into the northern United States.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Carr
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa

Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Teal#Dove#Guns
superhits1027.com

Disease deadly to rabbits discovered for first time in Iowa

AMES — A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their...
STORY COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa

Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Agriculture Online

Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution

A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy