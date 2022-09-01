ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

Margaret Minnicks

School baptizes 100 children without parents' permission

When children are baptized, it is usually with the permission of their parents who are there to celebrate the rite of passage with their children. However, that was not the case when 100 students were baptized without the permission of their parents at a parochial school in North Carolina. All of the parents were surprised, and some of them were angry that this happened without their permission.
