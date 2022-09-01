Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Wayne School Of Technical Arts To Celebrate Opening At Seymour Johnson AFB
SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE – The new Wayne School for Technical Arts will celebrate its opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10:45 a.m. Distinguished members of Seymour Johnson AFB and Wayne County Public Schools, along with...
carolinajournal.com
Fight over secret recordings shows Johnston County school board in turmoil
In a YouTube video two candidates for Johnston County School Board call for a state audit of the system's finances. Accusations of ethics violations, abusing student assignment system, and hiding federal COVID money promise a heated Sept 6 meeting. The Johnston County school board voted 6-1 last week to censure...
A North Carolina school baptized more than 100 kids without parental permission or attendance: 'Mama, can you bring me some dry clothes?'
The principal said the school did not mean to do the baptisms "in any kind of secret way," and parents said they were upset that they missed it.
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permission
When children are baptized, it is usually with the permission of their parents who are there to celebrate the rite of passage with their children. However, that was not the case when 100 students were baptized without the permission of their parents at a parochial school in North Carolina. All of the parents were surprised, and some of them were angry that this happened without their permission.
When parents refused to send kids back to school amid COVID, this Triangle school sued
The school sued six families for more than $100,000 while claiming nearly $600,000 in federal COVID relief money.
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
chapelboro.com
Chatham’s Getting $14 Million in ARPA Money. Where’s It All Going?
Chatham County received $14 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and so far $5 million of that has been properly allocated. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided federal money to local governments to help relieve the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and help reboot the economy. Chatham County has spent the funding on a variety of public services including parks, vaccine incentives and community conversation events.
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
2 students charged with bringing stolen guns to Hillside High School in Durham
The high school’s security staff told the Sheriff’s Office a student was planning to bring a gun to school.
cbs17
Alert issued for missing Cumberland County teen last seen leaving high school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing teenager Friday night. Korey Latham, 16, who suffers from cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a Silver Alert from the sheriff’s office. Latham was last spotted leaving...
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
wccbcharlotte.com
N.C. 1st Lady Kristin Cooper’s Dad Dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper’s dad, Dr. Samuel Charles Bernhardt, died peacefully at his home on August 31st in Oklahoma City. Governor Roy Cooper released a tweet on Friday in honor of Dr. Bernhardt’s memory.
‘A lot of wrong’: Family of Ned Byrd accuses sheriff of retaliatory, improper behavior
Three deputies in the department reportedly were reassigned from the K-9 unit in which slain Deputy Ned Byrd worked.
cbs17
Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
jocoreport.com
NC Farms Are Open For Fall Activities And Events
RALEIGH – Residents and visitors looking for farms that offer outdoor experiences and local food will have plenty of options with many fall agritourism activities planned at farms across the state. Tours and workshops, u-pick fruit and nursery plants, crop mazes and pumpkin patches, farm stands, farmers markets, festivals...
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
The possibility that guns from the Raleigh buy-back may be sold disappoints me
What I learned after I donated guns to the Raleigh buy-back infuriates me. | Letters to the editor
