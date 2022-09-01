Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Pheasant Numbers Looking Good Again
Des Moines, Iowa — The numbers are in from the annual DNR roadside pheasant survey and they show the potential for another good year for hunters. DNR wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the bird count is nearly identical to that in 2021. It could end up being the second...
kiwaradio.com
Turkey Flocks In Western Minnesota Have Tested Positive For Bird Flu
Western Minnesota — Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Dr. Shanna Voss, the senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird...
kiwaradio.com
Director Of New Iowa Dept. Of Health And Human Services Says Merger Closes Gaps
Des Moines, Iowa — The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the structure closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa HHS director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full-time staff of 45 hundred and about thousand private contractors...
kiwaradio.com
Two Northwest Iowans Named To Boards & Commissions
Northwest Iowa — Two people from our area have been named to boards and commissions by the governor. According to the Office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Larchwood man has been named to the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative Board. Stephen Simons is the Lyon County Economic Development Director and will serve on the board for the Initiative.
Comments / 0