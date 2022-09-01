ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Pheasant Numbers Looking Good Again

Des Moines, Iowa — The numbers are in from the annual DNR roadside pheasant survey and they show the potential for another good year for hunters. DNR wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the bird count is nearly identical to that in 2021. It could end up being the second...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Turkey Flocks In Western Minnesota Have Tested Positive For Bird Flu

Western Minnesota — Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Dr. Shanna Voss, the senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird...
MINNESOTA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Two Northwest Iowans Named To Boards & Commissions

Northwest Iowa — Two people from our area have been named to boards and commissions by the governor. According to the Office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Larchwood man has been named to the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative Board. Stephen Simons is the Lyon County Economic Development Director and will serve on the board for the Initiative.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy