Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Porsche IPO Is Go, Says Volkswagen Group Board
Volkswagen has given the green light for for Porsche to launch on the stock market. The VW Group’s board gave the go-ahead in a meeting yesterday, and the the sports car firm is now likely to be listed in Frankfurt later in September or at the start of October.
Carscoops
Ford Pro Has The Solution So You’ll Never Lose Your Tools Again
Ford believes it has come up with the solution to prevent tradesmen from losing their tools. Engineers at Ford Pro in Germany have developed tracking devices that can be installed onto any tool, machine, and piece of equipment and use Bluetooth connectivity and GPS tracking. These devices can connect to company vehicles and then to a central server so their location is always known.
Carscoops
Meet The ‘Solar Tree’, An Aesthetically-Pleasing Vehicle Charger
SolarBotanic Trees today announced that its arbor-shaped solar chargers will be available in early 2023. Capable of being installed in a parking lot, a city center, or near a home, the “solar tree” is capable of delivering fast-charging services for electric vehicles. Intended as a way to introduce...
CARS・
Comments / 0