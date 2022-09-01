Read full article on original website
Kate Moss’s Guide to Restorative Wellness and Cool-Girl Beauty
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I’ve been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier,” says Kate Moss with a smile. At 48, the British supermodel and style icon’s lifestyle is a far cry from the one she became known for during her rise to fame. Nowadays, she’s embracing a more intentional, self-care-focused attitude and channeling it into her new wellness brand, Cosmoss. “I was taking better care of myself, I was trying new things…all of this stuff that can make you more grounded and balanced,” explains Moss of the inspiration behind her new venture, “so that’s what I wanted to bring into my products.”
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
The Collector Who Stores Her Issey Miyake Collection in Her Couch
Arianna Aviram, a 28-year-old New York–based merchandiser, is internet famous. Well, niche internet famous, specifically within the archival-fashion world. She cuts a striking figure, resembling a Pre-Raphaelite beauty with delicate but severe features and a head of orange waves that reach her chest and blunt Bettie Page bangs. She’s always dressed exclusively in larger-than-life clothes by a Japanese designer from her extensive archive. “Edgy Tatooine architectural princess, but one who doesn’t need to be saved,” she says to describe her style.
Go Ahead, Carry Summer’s Fringe Bag Trend Straight Into Fall
If 2021 saw the peak of the puffed-up purse, 2022 arrived with fringe bags in tow. The kinetic handbag style has been feathering across runways—from Chloé's Resort 2022 show to Dries Van Noten's Spring 2022 collection. Designers seemed to be in unison, each delivering their takes on leather, suede, raffia, and yarn fringed handbags.
How Season 2 of Industry Captures Stealth-Wealth Style
The HBO Max drama Industry is not a show about fashion. At least, not at first glance. The techno-soundtracked banking drama, which is currently airing its second season, showcases a sea of gray and blue suits, often worn underneath the clinical glow of fluorescent office lighting in London. The drab power dressing makes sense in a world unabashedly focused on money and power. American expat Harper, the rookie protagonist, is far more concerned with throwing her direct manager under the bus to higher-ups at Pierpoint & Co. (the show’s fictional trading company) than the fit or trendiness of her suits. There are tons of calf-length pencil skirts, patent-leather flats, and Windsor-knot pinstripe ties. This is Industry in a nutshell: stealth style, worn by stealth social climbers.
Anitta’s Fiery VMAs Wardrobe Was an Ode to Brazil
Anitta made history at last night’s MTV VMAs when she became the first Brazilian to take home an award from the annual ceremony (she won “Best Latin” for her hit song, “Envolver”). If that wasn’t impressive enough, she also wowed on the red carpet in a fiery couture look and performed on the mainstage. “For me, the most exciting part about being at the VMAs this year was to be a representative of Brazil,” Anitta tells Vogue. “This year particularly, the VMAs seemed to represent and cater to fans all around the world, and that’s what I loved most.”
36 of the Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Moments of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Veronica Beard Celebrated Its Juliska Tableware Collection With a Hamptons Dinner
Getting a group to the Hamptons on a Tuesday night is a tall order—but one that the sisters-in-law (Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard) behind Veronica Beard had no trouble with. The reason for the sunset dinner, which took place at Wölffer’s picturesque stables in Sagaponack, was to fete the label’s first-ever tabletop collection with Juliska, the decor label run by the husband and wife duo Capucine and David Gooding. As it turned out, the 14-piece collection called Bohemian Vine also marked Juliska's first co-designed collection, too.
My Quest for a Fashion Velcro Sneaker
Oh, the satisfying crunch of a Velcro sneaker! That very onomatopoeic crunnnnnch signifies easy, breezy, and no-nonsense comfort. But while the sound might suggest orthopedic bliss, the shoe itself? It's the very definition of unsexy, practically visual birth control for your hooves. (Maybe that's the reason it's usually beloved by children or those of advanced years.)
This Was the Summer of Street Style Vintage
Everything old is new again, the saying goes. Celebs have surely taken the aphorism to heart this summer. Wearing rare and covetable vintage designer pieces for, say, a trip to the grocery store or chilling by the pool has become a key trend. That’s right, a ’90s-era Jean Paul Gaultier slip dress or a Tom Ford-era Gucci bag is no longer reserved for major moments like the red carpet or music videos. The summer of 2022 has been all about casual vintage glamor.
Rihanna Steps Out In Another Winning Vintage Jersey
Rihanna stepped out in a head-turning XXL look last night in New York City. She opted for baggy wide-leg light wash jeans that ever-so artfully broke at the ankle to reveal a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels, a Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and an oversized royal blue jersey that had “No Limit” emblazoned in red on the front. (The red seamlessly went with RiRi’s tiny red Balenciaga bag). The vintage top is merch from No Limit Records, which was founded in 1994 by Master P.
24 Hours of Choreo and Chilling With Twice
Ever spent 24 hours with a nine-person pop sensation before? Well, you’re in luck, because that’s exactly what Vogue recently did with the South Korean girl group Twice, tagging along as they shot a brand-new video in Seoul. While hair and makeup commenced, the members of Twice chatted...
Lutz Huelle is AZ Factory’s Newest Amigo
Lutz Huelle is AZ Factory’s latest Amigo (that’s the name of the company’s rotating guest designer program). The designer says he was surprised and delighted by the invitation, which he received in June. Though their personal styles are polar—the late AZ founder Alber Elbaz was known for his floppy bow-ties and suits, while Huelle’s uniform is a slogan T-shirt—they share a sunny outlook on life, and a desire to find new ways of doing things. AZ Factory was founded as a solutions-based and tech-forward cooperative; Huelle, who worked with Martin Margiela for a time, has focused on repurposing and upcycling existing materials.
Please Enjoy Timothée Chalamet in Tourist Mode in Venice
Venice Film Festival’s leading man Timothée Chalamet proved he’s just a normal guy who likes to spritz his way around town this week. While getting in the mood for the premiere of Bones and All, his latest cinematic outing with Luca Guadagnino, the 26-year-old heartthrob stopped by the Martini Fiero & Tonic bar at the St Regis with the actor Stéphane Bak.
Charles Harbison On Relaunching His Eponymous Label
There’s a lot of chatter about mental health in the fashion industry, but far too often it’s just that: chatter. Charles Haribson, however, did what he had to do to preserve his health and his inspiration. After putting his eponymous and buzzy label on hold in 2016, he’s releasing his first full collection—bolder and better than ever—for resort 2023.
Harry Styles Touches Down in Venice Looking Like Hollywood Royalty
Harry Styles has officially touched down in Venice! The singer is in town for the annual film festival, where he will attend the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling later this week. The film was directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and stars Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan in addition to Styles and Wilde. As we’ve seen all week long, Hollywood stars have been arriving at the Venice airport in their most glamorous looks for the paparazzi, and Styles only continued on with this fashion energy. No sweats here!
Don’t Call Them Grandmas!–The Enduring Appeal of the Senior Fashion Icon
Lately, it seems, everyone on the internet wants to get in touch with their inner octogenarian. People on TikTok are enamored with the coastal grandma effect—think: Nancy Meyers heroines—while others are trying the fancy grandma aesthetic—with guiding lights like Iris Apfel—on for size. And though the popular trends of coastal grandma and fancy grandma seem to be at opposite ends of the style spectrum, a defining element between the two is the idea of dressing for oneself, divorced from all trends and external influences. Stylish senior citizens are now an ideal, praised for their effortlessness just as much as they are for their eccentricities. The signatures they’ve built up over time are being fully celebrated to an extent we haven’t quite seen on this level before.
The Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Shows in Tokyo
In Tokyo, street stylers are nodding to tradition and paying homage to one of Japanese fashion’s greats, wearing vintage kimonos and Issey Miyake-inspired pleats. We’re also seeing distressed patchwork and plenty of popcorn tops. Come back daily for the latest street style edit from Tokyo’s spring 2023 season.
Fit for Royalty: Shop the Jeans Worn by Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle
Custom gowns and crown jewels often steal the spotlight, but the everyday, less-is-more outfits worn by royals are just as worthy of attention. After all, there's certainly an art to elevating casual outfits, and our three favorite royals—Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle (yes, she is forever royalty, in my opinion)—have mastered the sartorial craft.
Comedian Elsa Majimbo on Rocking Faux Locs and the Beauty of Carefree Confidence
Texture Diaries is a space for Black people across industries to reflect on their journeys to self-love, and how accepting their hair, in all its glory, played a pivotal role in this process. Each week, they share their favorite hair rituals, products, and the biggest lessons they’ve learned when it comes to affirming their beauty and owning their unique hair texture.
